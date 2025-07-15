Bolton: Elevate your expectations but stick to your foundations for The British Open Championship
6 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
Of all of the majors, The Open Championship gives us the least with which to elevate expectations. It’s a lot like how it always rains on the day you wash your car. You made a decision with the best of intentions, and then you realize (and accept) that you control only so much.
This phenomenon taught me long ago that it’s always best to play fantasy from the ground up. Build a foundation with your heart and then evaluate based on your format. If necessary, fine-tune your roster specific to the situation, such as your current league position and how your primary opponents’ total starts remaining can be leveraged against them.
Because of the unpredictability of both the weather and outcomes of many shots during a round of links golf (saying nothing of the emotional reactions to misfortune), The Open slots beside match play and team competitions as experiences that you’re better off letting come to you. Force anything and you’re toast. Check your ego with the starter.
Fortunately for us, The Open is positioned in Segment 3 of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, which is end-loaded with the FedExCup Playoffs. With the insurance of three no-cut tournaments rewarding quadrupled FedExCup bonus points (and double that for captains) nearest the finish line, a plan for The Open that retains more of what you can control is as valuable as a roster pick who makes the cut.
Yes, having The Open champ as one of your starters in the final round will yield 75 FedExCup bonus points (150 if he’s your captain), but a solo third in any of the postseason events kicks back 76. Bake this into your calculus when building from the ground up at Royal Portrush.
As it is for every major, but especially in Segment 3, the default pivot is to load up on non-members because they are ineligible for the Playoffs. You still will earn the equivalent FedExCup bonus points.
Last but not least, Padraig Harrington’s tee ball is scheduled to be in the air at 6:35 a.m. local time in Northern Ireland. It was bestowed upon the two-time Open champion from Ireland to begin the 153rd edition of the major. Adjusting for the United States, that’s 1:35 a.m. on the East Coast, 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday on the West Coast and 7:35 p.m. in Hawaii. Adjust and plan accordingly.
Captain
Jon Rahm … This is our last chance to burn the Spaniard, so it’s an easy call. He’s healthy and performing at the level with which we became familiar when he splashed on the scene almost 10 years ago. He has three top-11 finishes in the last four Opens and top 15s in his last four starts in all majors.
Other considerations
- Rory McIlroy ... Burning a start automatically bumps him into this role. The logic to exhausting one now is a risk but also the potential future hedge for if he decides not to play in all three Playoffs events. Remember, with everyone who advances to the TOUR Championship having an equal chance to win the FedExCup, it’s not necessary for him to commit to any tournament at all until then if he wanted. And because The Open is his 14th start of the season, he’s eliminated the concern of eventually fulfilling the membership minimum of 15.
- Shane Lowry ... As he said himself on Monday, his success as the winner at Royal Portrush in 2019 guarantees nothing, but we’re dealing with our own forces in fantasy. Because of that victory (and form throughout 2025), consider him a nose ahead of other likely considerations such as defending champion Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood.
Rounding out the roster
It’d be surprising if this lineup doesn’t undergo at least one change. While we’ve been blessed with cooperative weather in recent weeks that didn’t disrupt best-laid plans, the utmost respect for the conditions at Royal Portrush must be extended for as long as you can until you lock in your decisions.
Rahm is my only non-member, but I don’t foresee deviating from that approach with a deep field and a fairly good feel for who I want to holster for the postseason.
My starters
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Russell Henley
- Shane Lowry
- Jon Rahm (C)
My bench
- Sepp Straka (1)
- Viktor Hovland (2)
Careful
For almost every tournament, a usually impressive subset of the field warrants avoiding, and it might be represented in my Power Rankings, which is not written in the context of any fantasy golf format. In this section, I single out who demands pause and why.
Bryson DeChambeau ... Out of respect for his game and approach at just about everything, he’s No. 14 in my Power Rankings, but the disappointment at the U.S. Open was alarming. It also doesn’t help that he has only one top 30 in seven Opens (T8, 2022). Now, I’ve been on the front lines endorsing him often because of how much I believe in his ability to adapt – and he’s earned it – but links golf is an equation that he may never solve.
Keegan Bradley ... Seemingly in line with my career-long man crush, I had a dream over the weekend that he was 13-under and leading by four at the turn in his final round at Royal Portrush. It’s the experience that he himself hopes comes true, especially given the fact that he’s missed the cut in the last five Opens. No one else in the field has an active drought of more than two straight.
Justin Thomas ... There are some strong arguments to make in support of the two-time major champion, but they leave him at no better than a contrarian. His best finish in eight Opens is a T11 at Royal Portrush in 2019 but he’s been outside the top 30 since. Also wrapped his week at the Genesis Scottish Open with a 5-under 65, third-lowest score of the day, but he’s managed only one top 20 in his last five starts. Simply put, there’s too much inconsistency for a guy ranked fourth in the FedExCup who almost always delivers in the Playoffs.
Patrick Cantlay ... With a T36 at the Masters and missed cuts in the two majors since, he’s battling to avoid the worst year of his career in the series. Besides, you’re probably going to want as many starts for him in the postseason, anyway. At 18th in the FedExCup, he’s in position to qualify for the TOUR Championship for the eighth time.
Returning to competition
Jordan Spieth ... For a guy who hasn’t stepped inside the ropes for sanctioned competition since soreness in his neck and upper back bounced him from the Travelers Championship while he was playing army golf on his 13th hole, he’s been busy, but in the best of ways. His wife Annie recently delivered the couple’s third child. While it’s easy to rush into investing in the "Nappy Factor," that slots below his physical fitness and the fact that he’s free from the priority to be with his family for the birth. That’s a great place to be for the 2017 Open champion, who’s 11-for-11 in this tournament and no worse than a T30 in the last nine editions; T20 at Royel Portrush in 2019.
Sahith Theegala ... Although he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at the end of May, an issue with his neck prevented him from giving it a go at the last two majors and other stops in the last two months. He’s 138th in the FedExCup but fully exempt through 2026, so it’s outstanding that he’s getting back on the horse at Royal Portrush. Links golf hasn’t been kind to him yet, however. With that and the rust, abstain.
Rikuya Hoshino ... Fifth consecutive appearance in the major but doing so after a sore neck forced him out of the Genesis Scottish Open as he was playing his penultimate hole in the opening round. It’s been a rough go for the PGA TOUR rookie. He’s just 6-for-16 without a top 25 and 181st in the FedExCup.
