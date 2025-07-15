Bolton: Elevate your expectations but stick to your foundations for The British Open Championship

Jordan Spieth ... For a guy who hasn’t stepped inside the ropes for sanctioned competition since soreness in his neck and upper back bounced him from the Travelers Championship while he was playing army golf on his 13th hole, he’s been busy, but in the best of ways. His wife Annie recently delivered the couple’s third child. While it’s easy to rush into investing in the "Nappy Factor," that slots below his physical fitness and the fact that he’s free from the priority to be with his family for the birth. That’s a great place to be for the 2017 Open champion, who’s 11-for-11 in this tournament and no worse than a T30 in the last nine editions; T20 at Royel Portrush in 2019.