Legal to bet on The British Open Championship? How to bet responsibly
Written by Birches Health @BirchesHealth
Editor’s note: Birches Healthis a leading national provider of Responsible Gaming resources and Problem Gambling treatment, offering clinical care covered by insurance and state government funding.
The final major of the year is almost here, as players from around the world descend on Royal Troon. The 152nd Open Championship will be its 10th visit to Troon, a small town on the west coast of Scotland, around 30 miles southwest of Glasgow. Featuring a classic links design, Royal Troon is a fitting stage for The Open, often known colloquially in the U.S. as the “British Open.”
So far, this has been the year of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who already became the first player to capture six TOUR wins before July since Arnold Palmer did so in 1962. Palmer then won his seventh title of the year at The Open at Royal Troon, so history could repeat with Scheffler – a +500 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook – this week.
Rory McIlroy looks to bounce back from a heartbreaking U.S. Open finish last month, when he bogeyed two of his final three holes to finish runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke. McIlroy is currently listed as second-favorite at +750, followed by Ludvig Åberg (+1200) and DeChambeau (+1400). However, you would have needed to look much further down the pre-tournament odds board to find last year’s eventual Open Champion, as +12500 longshot Brian Harman won the 2023 edition at Royal Liverpool.
Tiger Woods is also scheduled to compete, and the 15-time major champion always attracts betting attention of various forms. Woods made the cut at this year’s Masters for a record-breaking 24th consecutive time, but he subsequently missed the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
When major sporting events are held overseas, there are often questions about the legality of betting on them here in the United States, so let’s run through a refresher on how to legally and responsibly bet on The Open.
Can I bet on The Open if I’m in the United States?
Although sports betting has been part of U.K. culture for many decades, regulated sports gambling in the United States is relatively new. The Supreme Court’s repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018 allowed individual states to decide on the legalization and regulation of sports betting products within its borders.
Therefore, availability depends on the state in which you are located and the age restrictions of that particular location, which also vary.
Location and restrictions
Online/mobile sports betting
There are 30 jurisdictions across the country that have legalized online sports gambling, allowing bettors to place wagers from their computers and/or cell phones. Those locations include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
In-person retail sports betting
Some states have legalized only in-person betting, including Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin. Note that North Dakota and Wisconsin have not formally legalized sports betting, but some of the states’ tribes offer retail sports betting on reservation lands.
No sports betting permitted
Betting on The Open Championship is not permitted in Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas or Utah.
Age Restrictions
You must also follow the age limits set by the state in which you are located. While the large majority of states require a bettor to be 21+ years old to gamble on sports, some have a minimum age of 18 years old. Those jurisdictions include Kentucky, Montana, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming. Keep in mind that some sportsbooks maintain their 21+ age restrictions across all states in which they operate.
Betting responsibly on The Open
Before betting on any sport or event, all bettors should be aware of Responsible Gaming best practices to help ensure that sports betting remains a casual form of healthy, sustainable entertainment. It’s also worth noting ahead of The Open that the extra excitement of this year’s final major championship should not impact your level of betting risk. Stay within your means and keep your overall exposure at a level that is reasonable and affordable, even if all of your bets were to lose. With that in mind, let’s dive into some additional specifics:
- Unit size: After determining your overall “bankroll,” or betting budget, decide on a “unit” size and stick to it. A unit can be thought of as your standard bet amount, with a good rule of thumb for it to be 1-4% of your total bankroll. Keeping this amount low will allow you to weather inevitable cold streaks, whether those are over the course of The Open Championship or spanning multiple tournaments.
- Chasing losses: Never “chase” losses by placing more or larger bets in an attempt to win back what was lost. That can quickly result in compounding losses, oftentimes much larger than expected. One licensed clinician at Birches Health has even stated that chasing losses is the most common indicator of a gambling problem that he’s seen.
- Set limits: Most major sportsbooks nowadays allow you to set deposit and time limits yourself within their apps and sites. These automated restrictions and alerts will help keep your betting behaviors in check and ensure that you maintain a balance between gaming activities and other favorite pastimes.
- Clear mind: Avoid gambling while in a highly emotional state or under the effects of alcohol or drugs. These can alter your decision-making skills and risk-evaluation abilities, which may result in betting more than you’d have done with a clear frame of mind.
Problem Gambling resources and treatment
If you, a loved one, a friend or someone else you know may be dealing with a gambling problem, it’s important to know where to turn for help. One option worth considering is Birches Health, which offers best-in-class telehealth treatment from a team of specially trained licensed clinicians. They will first provide a full assessment to evaluate the potential issue and determine the best course of action. If treatment is needed, they will then craft a custom care plan, tailored for your individual needs. The whole process can be done from the comfort of home, allowing for more schedule flexibility and ease of accessibility than other treatment options.
There are multiple ways to take the first step with Birches Health:
- Book an appointment with a licensed therapist
- Refer someone else to get help
- Free self-assessment to assess behaviors
You can also simply call (833) 483-3838 or send an email to hello@bircheshealth.com to get in touch with the team of Birches care specialists right away.