Golfbet Recap: Expect Scottie Scheffler to be favored in every major in 2026 after victory at British Open

I know, not exactly rocket science. But it was only two months ago that we headed into the PGA Championship and oddsmakers had their eyes on Rory McIlroy. It made sense at the moment, with McIlroy coming off a watershed win at the Masters and heading to a course in Quail Hollow where he had won four times previously. But with Scheffler now authoring another incredible effort, it’s hard to see anyone challenging him for superiority on the pre-tournament odds board if he stays healthy.