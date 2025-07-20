British Open 2025: Rory McIlroy savors 'incredible' week at Royal Portrush despite falling short

But with Scheffler out running in front, McIlroy remained six shots back heading into Sunday. The hometown hero tried to make an early push, birdying the par-5 second, but he was never able to sustain it. McIlroy bogeyed the fourth hole, earned it back with a birdie at the fifth and added another at the seventh, but dropped two shots with a double bogey on the 10th that officially ended his tournament hopes. He battled back with two more birdies on the back nine to shoot 2-under 69, 10-under for the tournament.