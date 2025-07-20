British Open 2025: Rory McIlroy savors 'incredible' week at Royal Portrush despite falling short
Written by Paul Hodowanic
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Rory McIlroy hung around to savor the moment, soaking in the adulation that rained down on him on Royal Portrush’s 18th green.
McIlroy hasn’t always prioritized these moments. Reveling in his accomplishments and praise is not in his nature, nor is it comfortable. But in the aftermath of his Masters victory, McIlroy has been intent on embracing these moments. At this Open Championship, he promised himself to do that – both for himself and the thousands of Northern Ireland natives excited to see him back home and contending.
As McIlroy tapped in for his par on the 18th hole Sunday, a distant seven shots back of winner Scottie Scheffler, he looked to the crowd and tipped his cap, lingering an extra few seconds around the green to let himself – and the crowd – create a lasting memory.
“I tried as best as I could to keep my emotions in check, especially walking up the last there and that reception,” said McIlroy, who finished in a tie for seventh. “It's been an awesome week. I've gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a claret jug.”
It was the cathartic, joyous weekend that McIlroy and Northern Ireland never got in 2019, the first time The Open came to Royal Portrush. McIlroy arrived that year to an overwhelming amount of hype and pressure, which all came crashing down when he hit his opening tee shot out of bounds and ventured through a nightmare 18 holes and tallied 79 strokes. McIlroy was nowhere to be found that weekend, sent packing early with a missed cut.
It was a different weekend this time around. McIlroy made the cut comfortably and contended throughout the final two rounds, first firing a dazzling third-round 66 on Saturday that captivated a sold-out crowd. The ropelines ran dozens deep at points Saturday as McIlroy mounted his charge. McIlroy called his eagle on the 12th one of the coolest moments of his career and one of the loudest ovations he’s ever heard on a golf course.
But with Scheffler out running in front, McIlroy remained six shots back heading into Sunday. The hometown hero tried to make an early push, birdying the par-5 second, but he was never able to sustain it. McIlroy bogeyed the fourth hole, earned it back with a birdie at the fifth and added another at the seventh, but dropped two shots with a double bogey on the 10th that officially ended his tournament hopes. He battled back with two more birdies on the back nine to shoot 2-under 69, 10-under for the tournament.
That McIlroy was out of contention for much of the back nine only dampened the mood slightly as McIlroy made his way through the course, each time the crowd sending McIlroy off the green with a hearty applause and a knowledge that it could be a while before he’s back.
As McIlroy walked up the 18th fairway, slowly getting closer to the green, the crowd rose and gave their Northern Irishman a standing ovation. It was one of only two times the fans got to their feet Sunday – first for McIlroy, then again as Scheffler tapped in for par to become the Champion Golfer of the Year.
“Hopefully I'll have one or two Opens left here, if The R&A decide to keep coming back, probably one while I'm still competitive and another one while I'm more gray than I already am,” McIlroy said.
Whenever The Open returns to Royal Portrush, McIlroy will be there, ready to soak in the experience again.