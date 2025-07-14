The Open prop bets: Back hometown pick Rory McIlroy for top U.K. and Ireland choice

Shifting to the seniors, Ireland’s Padraig Harrington (+200), twice a winner of this event, including back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008, is my choice to win this six-man market of players over 50. The grinder, who made the cut last week in Scotland, has cashed in three of his previous four visits to The Open Championship. Phil Mickelson (+260), a winner in 2013 who has missed the cut in all three majors this season, cashed at Royal Troon in 2024, his first visit to the weekend since 2018. Neither Harrington nor Mickelson advanced to the weekend in 2019, but Harrington is especially seasoned to handle the elements. Stewart Cink (+300), who did not play the event in 2019, has produced nine top-10 paydays from 12 PGA TOUR Champions events, but has not played a TOUR event this season. Northern Irishman Darren Clarke (+850) would be the best story, but he has qualified for the weekend just once, T75 in 2024, in his last eight tries.