Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy trails Scottie Scheffler as The British Open Championship heads to Royal Portrush

The second choice at FanDuel is Rory McIlroy (+700), the 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year at Royal Liverpool, as he returns to his homeland in search of his second major championship of the season. Making his second appearance at Royal Portrush and his 16th Open Championship overall, the hometown hero did not make the cut in 2019 but returns as the Masters champion and one of six men in the history of golf to complete the career Grand Slam. Playing from the final group last Sunday at the Genesis Scottish Open, he came up just short to eventual winner Chris Gotterup and shared second place, his second consecutive top-six payday. Leading the event in Proximity and Scrambling, his putter checked in fifth in SG: Putting. Falling two shots short of his 30th career TOUR victory, he is poised to pounce in his boyhood backyard.