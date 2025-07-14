Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy trails Scottie Scheffler as The British Open Championship heads to Royal Portrush
Key stats for making picks at The Open Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
The world of golf turns its eyes to the playing of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the fourth and final major championship of the season. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+470) continues his residence at the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook as the favorite from the field of 156 players in the third edition played in Northern Ireland.
A perennial favorite regardless of event, grass, or worldwide location, the 2025 PGA Championship winner will attempt to add his fourth major championship to his trophy case. Knocking off the competitive rust with T8 at the Genesis Scottish Open, his streak of top-10 paydays reached 10 straight events, including three in the previous three major championships. The FedExCup points leader also sits atop multiple Strokes Gained categories, including SG: Total, SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach to Green, and SG: Tee-to-Green. Making his fifth consecutive start at The Open, it is the only major championship where he has not reached the podium, but he has earned a T7 paycheck from 2024 and a T8 from 2021, his first attempt.
The second choice at FanDuel is Rory McIlroy (+700), the 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year at Royal Liverpool, as he returns to his homeland in search of his second major championship of the season. Making his second appearance at Royal Portrush and his 16th Open Championship overall, the hometown hero did not make the cut in 2019 but returns as the Masters champion and one of six men in the history of golf to complete the career Grand Slam. Playing from the final group last Sunday at the Genesis Scottish Open, he came up just short to eventual winner Chris Gotterup and shared second place, his second consecutive top-six payday. Leading the event in Proximity and Scrambling, his putter checked in fifth in SG: Putting. Falling two shots short of his 30th career TOUR victory, he is poised to pounce in his boyhood backyard.
Rory McIlroy’s remarkable year and Royal Portrush homecoming
Two-time major winner Jon Rahm (+1200) completes the trio of major champions at the top of the board. Searching for his first Open Championship, the Spaniard owns victories at the U.S Open and Masters. Always a factor in major championship golf when healthy, Rahm owns 15 top-10 paydays from 30 weekends (35), including T11 (2019 at Royal Portrush) or better in four of his last five journeys to attempt to win the claret jug. Trending in major championships this season, he cashed T14 at the Masters followed by T8 at the PGA Championship and T7 at the U.S. Open. A victory this week would join him with legend Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to win this tournament.
The next tier of choices continues with players who own major championship trophies. Bryson DeChambeau (+2000), a two-time U.S. Open winner, has only made the weekend four times in seven visits, and his solitary top-10 payday was a T8 in 2022. In his last seven major championships dating back to 2023, he won the 2023 U.S. Open, finished second twice at the PGA Championship, and owns two other top-six paydays. He has also fallen short of the weekend at this event last summer, and in defense of his U.S. Open title at Oakmont. This week, science faces off against Mother Nature on the 7,282 yards (par 71) of the Dunluce Links, a venue where he did not qualify for the weekend in 2019.
The Champion Golfer from 2024 at Royal Troon, Xander Schauffele (+2500), will attempt to join Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods as the only players this century to win in back-to-back seasons. Returning the claret jug after a year abroad, Schauffele heads to Royal Portrush after securing T8 and leading the field in SG: Approach at the Genesis Scottish Open, just his second top-10 result of 2025. While his current form can be debated, his record in major championship golf cannot. In 33 events, two fewer than Rahm, he owns 30 paydays with 16 top-10 paychecks and two titles. His victory in 2024 was his first top-10 since sharing second at Carnoustie in 2018, the year after earning T41 at Royal Portrush.
The two selections shorter than +3000, Ludvig Åberg (+2800) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2800), are the only two players without a major championship among the favorites. Fleetwood, the runner-up by six shots to Shane Lowry (+3000) the last time Royal Portrush hosted the event, owns three top-10 results from his previous five Open Championships. The last player to win their first major championship at golf’s oldest major was Brian Harman, who at the time was the fifth consecutive first-time major champion to hoist the claret jug. Åberg, who owns a pair of top-seven paydays at Augusta National, did not qualify for the weekend at the PGA Championship or U.S. Open and missed out on the final two rounds at Royal Troon in 2024. Like Schauffele, his T8 at the Genesis Scottish Open was his first top-10 since the Masters.
The man who held off McIlroy and Marco Penge by two shots to win the Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Gotterup (+9000), will look to join Lee Trevino (1971) and Phil Mickelson (2013) as the only players to win the week before The Open. He will attempt to join 2021 winner Collin Morikawa (+3000) and 2003 champion Ben Curtis (not entered) as the only players this century to secure the claret jug on debut. Matt Fitzpatrick (+5500) and Nicolai Højgaard (+17000) rounded out the top five at The Renaissance Club.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, via FanDuel:
- +3000: Viktor Hovland
- +3300: Tyrrell Hatton
- +3500: Robert MacIntyre
- +5000: Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann, Justin Thomas
- +5500: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay
- +6500: Russell Henley
- +7500: Corey Conners, Justin Rose
- +8000: Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns
- +9000: Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox, Jason Day
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today