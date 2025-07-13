Jordan Spieth and wife Annie welcome third child, Sully

Spieth recently returned from a wrist surgery that required him to miss the second half of 2024. He first injured his wrist in May 2023 when the extensor carpi ulnaris tendon (ECU) popped out of the sheath. It reached a point where he decided to have surgery Aug. 21, 2024, in Colorado to rebuild the sheath. Spieth returned to action at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February earlier this year after going nearly 12 weeks without hitting balls and then another month before playing his first round.