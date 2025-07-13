Jordan Spieth and wife Annie welcome third child, Sully
Written by Staff
Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, have welcomed their third child, Sully.
The PGA TOUR star posted the news of their arrival on social media Sunday morning.
Jordan and Annie already have a son, Sammy, who was born in 2021 and their daughter, Sophie, who is 22 months old.
Spieth, who turns 32 later this month, is a 13-time PGA TOUR winner who captured five tournament titles, including two majors, in 2015, when he also won the FedExCup and Player of the Year.
He won the 2021 Valero Texas Open to break a four-year win drought, and his last victory on TOUR came at the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, where he also lost in a playoff the following year.
Spieth withdrew during his most recent start on TOUR at Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the season, citing a neck/upper back injury during the opening round. It’s his first withdrawal of his career, spanning 297 PGA TOUR starts.
Spieth recently returned from a wrist surgery that required him to miss the second half of 2024. He first injured his wrist in May 2023 when the extensor carpi ulnaris tendon (ECU) popped out of the sheath. It reached a point where he decided to have surgery Aug. 21, 2024, in Colorado to rebuild the sheath. Spieth returned to action at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February earlier this year after going nearly 12 weeks without hitting balls and then another month before playing his first round.
Spieth is currently ranked 48th in the world and 46th in the FedExCup, with the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship in early August qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs and the top 50 eligible for Signature Events in 2026. Spieth has four top-10 finishes so far in 2025, with his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his home state, where he shot a final-round 62 to finish fourth.