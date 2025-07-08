Bolton: Play long game when picking Genesis Scottish Open rosters

J.J. Spaun ... He’s No. 13 in the Power Rankings in part out of mad respect for what he achieved at Oakmont, but there’s also a twisted perspective that would have landed him in this section for the U.S. Open for essentially the same reason (despite that outcome). When he was defeated by McIlroy in a playoff at THE PLAYERS Championship, it both validated strong whiffs of form that preceded it and presented as a one-off in the steepest of competitions. And then he played to the script as a non-factor in the immediate aftermath of that one-sided overtime at TPC Sawgrass. This is to say that he’s about as close to the center point on the spectrum of expectations. His success is too fresh to appreciate, but don’t be surprised if he contends again this week. Because I’m forever on the record as conservative with my philosophy and I don’t sit on fences, he’s a contrarian.