Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored over stacked field at Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy (+750), the 2023 winner at The Renaissance, joins Scheffler at the top of the board as the two clear favorites. The Northern Ireland native grew up in the elements on the links that the Texan is trying to master. After completing the career Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters in April, McIlroy returns to North Berwick on a streak of eight rounds in the 60s over the last two editions (a win and T4). A win this week would be his 30th on TOUR and his second in three years at the event. Opening with 64 and closing with 65 at the Travelers for a T6 was his best result since adding his name to the history books at Augusta National.