Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored over stacked field at Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Mike Glasscott
The fortnight of summertime golf in the United Kingdom begins at The Renaissance Club with the Genesis Scottish Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+360) takes up his usual residence as the player at the top of the odds board at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The 2025 PGA champion will attempt to win for the fourth time in seven starts on TOUR, 25 miles northeast of Edinburgh in North Berwick, against a field that includes the top five and eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, plus 15 of the 20 in the FedExCup standings. Entering this event on a run of nine consecutive top-10 paydays, the Texan owns 11 total, the most on TOUR. Already an international winner at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, a victory this week would be his first in the U.K. and a launching point for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Rory McIlroy (+750), the 2023 winner at The Renaissance, joins Scheffler at the top of the board as the two clear favorites. The Northern Ireland native grew up in the elements on the links that the Texan is trying to master. After completing the career Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters in April, McIlroy returns to North Berwick on a streak of eight rounds in the 60s over the last two editions (a win and T4). A win this week would be his 30th on TOUR and his second in three years at the event. Opening with 64 and closing with 65 at the Travelers for a T6 was his best result since adding his name to the history books at Augusta National.
World No. 3 Xander Schauffele (+2000) completes the trio of the three top-ranked players at the top of the board, but he is the only one not to win in 2025. Returning to Scotland in search of just his second top 10 of the season, the United Kingdom has been a special place recently for the Californian. The winner here in 2022, Schauffele also won the second of two major championships at Royal Troon last summer. He has never missed the weekend in seven Open Championships. His winning score in 2022 was 7-under 273, the highest winning total from three editions.
Growing up on the links of Southport, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) enjoys the advantage of honing his game in these conditions. At Renaissance, he cashed T34 or better in the last five editions with three top-six paydays, which include a playoff loss to Aaron Rai (+6500) in the October 2020 edition. Fleetwood earned a T33 or better, including four results of T12 or better, in the last seven Open Championships, but he missed the weekend in 2024. His ability to flight the ball to match the required conditions and to grind out rounds pushes him above those without that experience in this part of the world. A victory this week would be his first in the world since January 2024 in Dubai.
Collin Morikawa (+2500) needed just one try to win his first Open Championship in 2022 and eight rounds to hit the top five in his second Genesis Scottish Open, a T4 in 2024 after missing the weekend in 2022. Now on his third caddie of 2025, Morikawa cashed T8 at the Rocket Classic two weeks ago and arrives across the pond with momentum for the first time since finishing second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March. Only Scheffler has gained more shots from tee to green, and only four players have gained more on approach. It's time to heat up the putter!
Sharing fourth place with Morikawa in 2024, Ludvig Åberg (+3000) returns for the third time to The Renaissance Club. The winner at the expansive Torrey Pines South Course at The Genesis Invitational in February, the powerful Swedish youngster has not picked up a top-10 payday since T7 at the Masters. Playing his college golf in the windy conditions of West Texas for four years, he tuned his game in similar conditions. Last summer at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, he sat two clear after 54 holes, but was swept up by the Scottish steamroller, Robert MacIntyre (+3300), who beat him by six shots in the final pairing on Sunday.
MacIntyre, the first Scotsman to win his national open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999, went close in 2023, posting 64 in the final round but losing to McIlroy by a single shot. The southpaw returns home in form, playing the weekend in his last nine starts, including a T6 payday at Colonial and solo second at the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Four of his last six paydays resulted in a T20 or better.
Brian Campbell (+40000), the winner at the John Deere Classic and for the second time this season on TOUR, was joined by Jacob Bridgeman (+12000), who shared fifth as the top finishers who took the charter flight to Scotland on Sunday night.
