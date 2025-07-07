DFS Dish: Back Americans across the pond at Genesis Scottish Open
6 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott
Regardless of what the course record is or the geographic location of the first tee, Scottie Scheffler ($13,100) takes his rightful position at the top of the DraftKings Daily Fantasy salary heap at the Genesis Scottish Open. Making his third start at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, the Texan will look to expand his dominance to the United Kingdom.
The owner of three wins in his last seven starts, the last time he did not hit the top 10 was THE PLAYERS Championship in March. The man who makes the most birdies on average also makes the least amount of bogeys. He’s also, on average, one shot better than the field in each round according to Strokes Gained: Total. After missing the weekend on debut in 2022, he shared third in 2023, his previous start.
The top three players in DFS salaries are also the top three players on the oddsmakers' boards. The second choice in each category is 2023 event winner Rory McIlroy ($11,400). The Northern Ireland native, mired in somewhat of a funk since completing the career Grand Slam in April, turned heads again with T6 at the Travelers Championship. Flashing a 64 to open and 65 to close, a trip back to the United Kingdom might be the tonic required to fire up the desire for the rest of 2025. Sharing fourth in 2024, he’s 29 under on this layout with eight rounds in the 60s.
Xander Schauffele ($10,100), the third choice, is also a past champion. The Californian, who also won The Open last summer in Scotland at Royal Troon, was the 2022 victor here. Grinding through late spring and early summer, his last visit to the top 10 was at the Masters, but five of his previous six resulted in T28 or better.
If that price tag scares you off, linksmen Tommy Fleetwood ($9,900) and Collin Morikawa ($9,600) can slide in. Fleetwood, a playoff loser here in 2020, also owns T4 and T6 results from the last five years and should find his way into plenty of six-man lineups. The Englishman, if in contention, will be a fan-favorite, provided he’s not chasing Robert MacIntyre ($9,100) to halt his chance at back-to-back wins. Morikawa, T4 here last year, also won The Open Championship in 2022. Without a win since October of 2023, his patience will be tested on the par-70, 7,237-yard layout if his putter is not cooperating.
MacIntyre, who finished second to McIlroy in 2023 and should have a massive ownership in 2025, roared from two shots off the lead to complete the comeback and win his national open last year. The man he hunted down and passed in the final pairing on Sunday, Ludvig Åberg ($9,400), is deemed a better value. Åberg’s acumen of the tee is well-known, but the memories of last year could be very real. Åberg, a winner at Torrey Pines earlier this season in the “other” Genesis event, is not in the current form of the Scotsman, who ranks second at the U.S. Open at Oakmont and followed with T17 at the Travelers.
Viktor Hovland ($9,300), who won the Valspar Championship and rounded out the podium behind J.J. Spaun ($8,100) and MacIntyre at Oakmont, withdrew from the Travelers with a neck injury in his last scheduled appearance. Justin Thomas ($9,200) opened with 62 here last year, one off the course record, before fading to T62, and he owns a pair of top-10 paydays in 2021 and 2019. The winner at Harbour Town has posted three top-10 results in his last six. He’s also missed the weekend in two of his last four. Stats!
Perhaps the hottest player in the range just below the three favorites is Sam Burns ($9,000), who could make a case for your lineup this week. The 54-hole leader at Oakmont finished T7 and followed up with T17 at the Travelers, his fifth consecutive T19 or better result on TOUR. Generous landing areas off the tee and into the greens will give his world-class putter a chance to shine on the North Berwick coast.
Corey Conners ($8,900) withdrew from the U.S. Open citing a wrist injury, and he cashed T10 in 2024. This is his first event since the injury. Adam Scott ($8,600), the forgotten runner-up from 2024, led the event with 27 birdies. Harry Hall ($8,400), who took the John Deere Classic week off to arrive early and qualify for The Open Championship, produced a weekend tee time in 11 consecutive events, including T24 or better in his last six. Only Burns is statistically better with the putter on TOUR. The 2020 winner, Aaron Rai ($8,300), held off Fleetwood in a playoff and will hit a ton of fairways and greens. The Englishman shared fourth in 2024 and will hit plenty of fairways and greens as well. The only time Maverick McNealy ($8,000) visited The Renaissance Club, he closed 69-67 in 2022 for T16. Growing up on Pebble Beach, he’s familiar with links golf. With three top-five paydays in his last nine starts, he flies nicely under the radar here.
Filling out the rest of the card, depending on how top-heavy the investments are from the marquee players, I’m glaring at Max Greyserman ($7,800) to begin the next level. Defeated by Aldrich Potgieter ($7,200) in Detroit, he cashed for the ninth consecutive start and ran second for the fourth time in his PGA TOUR career. Posting four rounds in the 60s on his debut in 2024, he signed for T21.
Half of the last 10 paydays for Si Woo Kim ($7,700) are T17 or better. He also ranks 10th in SG: Tee to Green. Victor Perez ($7,200), T10 in 2024, his best in the last six years, owns four paydays of T35 or better. With three podium finishes, including a win with Ben Griffin at the Zurich Classic, Andrew Novak ($7,100) demonstrated all season that he has plenty of tools in his bag. Making his third consecutive visit to North Berwick, he might not catch the eyes of many investors.
Ewen Ferguson ($6,900) rattled off eight consecutive paydays before stumbling in the DP World Tour event in Germany last week. He shared second at the Soudal Open and fourth at the KLM recently, and he's playing his home open. Matti Schmid ($6,900), the runner-up at Colonial at the Charles Schwab Challenge after cashing T7 in Myrtle Beach, also picked up T7 at his home open last week in Munich. Romain Langasque ($6,700) finished solo third in 2024 and T3 in the first edition in 2019. He has not played the weekend in his last three events on the DP World Tour, but rarely do horses for courses slip through the cracks.
Scotsman Connor Syme ($6,700) won the KLM Open last month and earned T15 money, his third consecutive and best result in his home open. Bernd Wiesberger ($6,300) was the first winner at The Renaissance Club in 2019 on 22 under before course designer Tom Doak tightened up the playing conditions.
I’m going to roster PGA TOUR players who have been handling their business, while hoping the masses flood to the United Kingdom players. None of the players in my lineup will have any pressure, real or otherwise, on their loops this week. Play freely, my friends!
Here's how I would devise a six-man lineup this week, staying within the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Collin Morikawa ($9,600)
- Sam Burns ($9,000)
- Harry Hall ($8,400)
- Maverick McNealy ($8,000)
- Max Greyserman ($7,800)
- Andrew Novak ($7,100)