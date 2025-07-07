DFS Dish: Back Americans across the pond at Genesis Scottish Open

Corey Conners ($8,900) withdrew from the U.S. Open citing a wrist injury, and he cashed T10 in 2024. This is his first event since the injury. Adam Scott ($8,600), the forgotten runner-up from 2024, led the event with 27 birdies. Harry Hall ($8,400), who took the John Deere Classic week off to arrive early and qualify for The Open Championship, produced a weekend tee time in 11 consecutive events, including T24 or better in his last six. Only Burns is statistically better with the putter on TOUR. The 2020 winner, Aaron Rai ($8,300), held off Fleetwood in a playoff and will hit a ton of fairways and greens. The Englishman shared fourth in 2024 and will hit plenty of fairways and greens as well. The only time Maverick McNealy ($8,000) visited The Renaissance Club, he closed 69-67 in 2022 for T16. Growing up on Pebble Beach, he’s familiar with links golf. With three top-five paydays in his last nine starts, he flies nicely under the radar here.