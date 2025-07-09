Horses for Courses: Former champ Xander Schauffele eyes more Genesis Scottish Open success

A winner of The Open, U.S. Open, RBC Canadian Open, Irish Open and Australian Open, McIlroy added the Genesis Scottish Open to his resume in 2023. In defense in 2024, he racked up four more rounds in the 60s, but his 14-under total was only good enough for T4. Posting 29-under on aggregate the last two seasons without a score above 68, he also owns T34 from 2019 with four more rounds in the 60s (T34). The only blemish on his mark was falling short of the weekend in 2021. His record at The Open, with four top-three paydays among seven top-10 paychecks, suggests he’s fond of golf in this part of the world.