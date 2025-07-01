Fantasy Insider: Keep your summer afloat with made cut maestros at John Deere

Ben Martin ... A week ago in this space (and before that on my X), I explained Will Gordon’s situation as he was about to burn the last start on his Major Medical Extension. He needed to make the cut to retain eligibility for the FedExCup Playoffs, and he did, on the number no less. It was a developing story during Friday’s live telecast of the second round on Golf Channel, primarily because he would have lost his PGA TOUR card. Now it’s Martin’s turn. If he doesn’t withdraw before the first round of the John Deere, he’ll exhaust his Major Medical. He needs no worse than a two-way share of third place to retain status in the category for the remainder of the year, but as a PGA TOUR winner, he’ll always have a PGA TOUR card, so he’d merely join Gordon in the Beyond 150 Reshuffle category if he falls short. (Because of the larger reordering of categories that includes the guys with conditional status, it’s irrelevant that Martin already had achieved it.)