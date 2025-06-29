Points and payouts: Aldrich Potgieter wins $1.728 M, 500 FedExCup points at Rocket Classic

While the 36-hole cut oscillated before favorably looping in 86 golfers at 6-under 138 or better, Potgieter was poised to reward pre-tournament tickets with odds of +10000 to win at FanDuel. On top of paying that off, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,728,000. The win yields exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, and his PGA TOUR membership in the winners category extends through 2027. He also avenges his playoff loss to Brian Campbell at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February.