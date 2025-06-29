Points and payouts: Aldrich Potgieter wins $1.728 M, 500 FedExCup points at Rocket Classic
2 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter’s Round 4 winning highlights from Rocket Classic
Written by Rob Bolton
Apparently, the sweat for the cut on Friday at the Rocket Classic wasn’t enough anxiety for one tournament, because the race to the finish line on Sunday was just as rife with tension.
After 72 holes of regulation and another five in a playoff, Aldrich Potgieter emerged with victory when he converted a birdie putt from 17 feet, 10 inches on the par-3 15th hole. It’s his first win in 20 career PGA TOUR starts.
Potgieter, Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk all posted 22-under 266 at Detroit Golf Club to force overtime. Kirk was eliminated with a bogey-4 on the second playoff hole – the first time through No. 15 – and Greyserman was done when he failed to connect from outside 34 feet when the remaining duo returned three holes later.
Aldrich Potgieter’s dramatic winning putt is the Shot of the Day
The last tournament that required exactly five holes to determine the champion was none other than the 2021 edition of the Rocket Classic, when Cam Davis prevailed for the first of his two titles in Detroit. He was also the latter of the two first-time winners in the first six stagings.
In addition to his coronation on Sunday, the 20-year-old Potgieter became the youngest winner from South Africa in PGA TOUR history. He’s the ninth first-time winner this season and joins fellow rookie Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open) among the breakthroughs.
While the 36-hole cut oscillated before favorably looping in 86 golfers at 6-under 138 or better, Potgieter was poised to reward pre-tournament tickets with odds of +10000 to win at FanDuel. On top of paying that off, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,728,000. The win yields exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, and his PGA TOUR membership in the winners category extends through 2027. He also avenges his playoff loss to Brian Campbell at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February.
At +3500 to win, Greyserman was tied for eighth-shortest in the field of 156. He was also vying for his first PGA TOUR victory in his second season as a member. And while he could hear plenty of support among the locals, it’s not often that Michigan-based sports fans cheer for any product of Duke University.
Kirk was +8000 to win what would have been his seventh TOUR title.
Elsewhere ...
In what was his second title defense of the Rocket Classic, Davis missed the cut by six shots. He was +8000 to win a third.
Despite uncharacteristic struggles and a second change in caddies in recent weeks, Collin Morikawa was the tournament favorite at +1200. He finished in a five-way share of eighth place.
And fresh off his wild win at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley (+2000) settled for a five-way T41 in Detroit.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Aldrich Potgieter (+10000)
|266/ -22
|500.000
|$1,728,000.00
|P2
|Max Greyserman (+3500)
|266/ -22
|245.000
|$854,400.00
|P2
|Chris Kirk (+8000)
|266/ -22
|245.000
|$854,400.00
|T4
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+8000)
|267/ -21
|122.500
|$432,000.00
|T4
|Jake Knapp (+8000)
|267/ -21
|122.500
|$432,000.00
|T6
|Jackson Suber (+50000)
|268/ -20
|95.000
|$336,000.00
|T6
|Nico Echavarria (+11000)
|268/ -20
|95.000
|$336,000.00
|T8
|Collin Morikawa (+1200)
|269/ -19
|75.000
|$261,600.00
|T8
|Thriston Lawrence (+20000)
|269/ -19
|75.000
|$261,600.00
|T8
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)
|269/ -19
|75.000
|$261,600.00
|T8
|Kevin Roy (+12000)
|269/ -19
|75.000
|$261,600.00
|T8
|Andrew Putnam (+17000)
|269/ -19
|75.000
|$261,600.00
|T13
|Harry Hall (+3300)
|270/ -18
|54.167
|$172,000.00
|T13
|Chandler Phillips (+30000)
|270/ -18
|54.167
|$172,000.00
|T13
|Ben Griffin (+2000)
|270/ -18
|54.167
|$172,000.00
|T13
|Min Woo Lee (+5000)
|270/ -18
|54.167
|$172,000.00
|T13
|Mark Hubbard (+10000)
|270/ -18
|54.167
|$172,000.00
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)
|270/ -18
|54.167
|$172,000.00
|T19
|Matt McCarty (+11000)
|271/ -17
|43.000
|$117,984.00
|T19
|Sami Välimäki (+17000)
|271/ -17
|43.000
|$117,984.00
|T19
|Doug Ghim (+15000)
|271/ -17
|43.000
|$117,984.00
|T19
|Cameron Champ (+12000)
|271/ -17
|43.000
|$117,984.00
|T19
|Chan Kim (+27000)
|271/ -17
|43.000
|$117,984.00
|T24
|Nicolai Højgaard (+8000)
|272/ -16
|36.250
|$88,800.00
|T24
|Harry Higgs (+50000)
|272/ -16
|36.250
|$88,800.00
|T26
|Matthew Riedel (+100000)
|273/ -15
|30.250
|$70,080.00
|T26
|Jacob Bridgeman (+10000)
|273/ -15
|30.250
|$70,080.00
|T26
|Chris Gotterup (+5000)
|273/ -15
|30.250
|$70,080.00
|T26
|Akshay Bhatia (+4000)
|273/ -15
|30.250
|$70,080.00
|T26
|Chad Ramey (+30000)
|273/ -15
|30.250
|$70,080.00
|T26
|Michael Kim (+6500)
|273/ -15
|30.250
|$70,080.00
|T32
|Vince Whaley (+9000)
|274/ -14
|24.250
|$58,560.00
|T32
|Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
|274/ -14
|24.250
|$58,560.00
|T34
|William Mouw (+40000)
|275/ -13
|19.000
|$47,931.43
|T34
|Joe Highsmith (+20000)
|275/ -13
|19.000
|$47,931.43
|T34
|Davis Thompson (+3500)
|275/ -13
|19.000
|$47,931.43
|T34
|Philip Knowles (+100000)
|275/ -13
|19.000
|$47,931.43
|T34
|Lee Hodges (+11000)
|275/ -13
|19.000
|$47,931.43
|T34
|Hayden Springer (+35000)
|275/ -13
|19.000
|$47,931.43
|T34
|Kris Ventura (+27000)
|275/ -13
|19.000
|$47,931.43
|T41
|Ryan Gerard (+5000)
|276/ -12
|13.000
|$36,000.00
|T41
|Peter Malnati (+100000)
|276/ -12
|13.000
|$36,000.00
|T41
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+6500)
|276/ -12
|13.000
|$36,000.00
|T41
|Keegan Bradley (+2000)
|276/ -12
|13.000
|$36,000.00
|T41
|Luke List (+35000)
|276/ -12
|13.000
|$36,000.00
|T46
|Cameron Young (+2300)
|277/ -11
|9.500
|$27,091.20
|T46
|Matt Wallace (+6500)
|277/ -11
|9.500
|$27,091.20
|T46
|Takumi Kanaya (+27000)
|277/ -11
|9.500
|$27,091.20
|T46
|Justin Lower (+35000)
|277/ -11
|9.500
|$27,091.20
|T46
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|277/ -11
|9.500
|$27,091.20
|T51
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+30000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Will Gordon (+40000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Aaron Wise (+100000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Kurt Kitayama (+7500)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Nick Hardy (+35000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Victor Perez (+8000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Lanto Griffin (+35000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Henrik Norlander (+12000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T51
|Webb Simpson (+20000)
|278/ -10
|6.333
|$22,709.33
|T60
|Luke Clanton (+4000)
|279/ -9
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|T60
|Austin Eckroat (+12000)
|279/ -9
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|T60
|Isaiah Salinda (+12000)
|279/ -9
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|T60
|Ryo Hisatsune (+9000)
|279/ -9
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|T60
|Paul Peterson (+100000)
|279/ -9
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|T60
|Beau Hossler (+17000)
|279/ -9
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|T60
|Byeong Hun An (+6500)
|279/ -9
|4.400
|$21,024.00
|T67
|Gordon Sargent (+50000)
|280/ -8
|3.150
|$19,776.00
|T67
|Davis Riley (+12000)
|280/ -8
|3.150
|$19,776.00
|T67
|Ben Silverman (+35000)
|280/ -8
|3.150
|$19,776.00
|T67
|Camilo Villegas (+100000)
|280/ -8
|3.150
|$19,776.00
|T67
|David Skinns (+50000)
|280/ -8
|3.150
|$19,776.00
|T67
|Brett White (+100000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,776.00
|T73
|Kevin Velo (+75000)
|281/ -7
|2.500
|$18,720.00
|T73
|James Piot (+100000)
|281/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,720.00
|T73
|Kaito Onishi (+100000)
|281/ -7
|2.500
|$18,720.00
|T73
|Antoine Rozner (+15000)
|281/ -7
|2.500
|$18,720.00
|T73
|Emiliano Grillo (+6500)
|281/ -7
|2.500
|$18,720.00
|T78
|Quade Cummins (+17000)
|282 /-6
|2.050
|$17,856.00
|T78
|Erik van Rooyen (+11000)
|282 /-6
|2.050
|$17,856.00
|T78
|Ben Kohles (+35000)
|282 /-6
|2.050
|$17,856.00
|T78
|Adam Hadwin (+22000)
|282 /-6
|2.050
|$17,856.00
|T82
|Harrison Endycott (+100000)
|283/ -5
|1.750
|$17,280.00
|T82
|Zach Johnson (+35000)
|283/ -5
|1.750
|$17,280.00
|84
|Si Woo Kim (+3500)
|284 /-4
|1.600
|$16,992.00
|85
|Mason Andersen (+100000)
|285/ -3
|1.500
|$16,800.00
|86
|Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)
|286/ -2
|1.450
|$16,608.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.