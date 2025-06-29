PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: Aldrich Potgieter wins $1.728 M, 500 FedExCup points at Rocket Classic

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Apparently, the sweat for the cut on Friday at the Rocket Classic wasn’t enough anxiety for one tournament, because the race to the finish line on Sunday was just as rife with tension.

    After 72 holes of regulation and another five in a playoff, Aldrich Potgieter emerged with victory when he converted a birdie putt from 17 feet, 10 inches on the par-3 15th hole. It’s his first win in 20 career PGA TOUR starts.

    Potgieter, Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk all posted 22-under 266 at Detroit Golf Club to force overtime. Kirk was eliminated with a bogey-4 on the second playoff hole – the first time through No. 15 – and Greyserman was done when he failed to connect from outside 34 feet when the remaining duo returned three holes later.


    The last tournament that required exactly five holes to determine the champion was none other than the 2021 edition of the Rocket Classic, when Cam Davis prevailed for the first of his two titles in Detroit. He was also the latter of the two first-time winners in the first six stagings.

    In addition to his coronation on Sunday, the 20-year-old Potgieter became the youngest winner from South Africa in PGA TOUR history. He’s the ninth first-time winner this season and joins fellow rookie Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open) among the breakthroughs.

    While the 36-hole cut oscillated before favorably looping in 86 golfers at 6-under 138 or better, Potgieter was poised to reward pre-tournament tickets with odds of +10000 to win at FanDuel. On top of paying that off, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1,728,000. The win yields exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, and his PGA TOUR membership in the winners category extends through 2027. He also avenges his playoff loss to Brian Campbell at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February.

    At +3500 to win, Greyserman was tied for eighth-shortest in the field of 156. He was also vying for his first PGA TOUR victory in his second season as a member. And while he could hear plenty of support among the locals, it’s not often that Michigan-based sports fans cheer for any product of Duke University.

    Kirk was +8000 to win what would have been his seventh TOUR title.

    Elsewhere ...

    In what was his second title defense of the Rocket Classic, Davis missed the cut by six shots. He was +8000 to win a third.

    Despite uncharacteristic struggles and a second change in caddies in recent weeks, Collin Morikawa was the tournament favorite at +1200. He finished in a five-way share of eighth place.

    And fresh off his wild win at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley (+2000) settled for a five-way T41 in Detroit.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Aldrich Potgieter (+10000)266/ -22500.000$1,728,000.00
    P2Max Greyserman (+3500)266/ -22245.000$854,400.00
    P2Chris Kirk (+8000)266/ -22245.000$854,400.00
    T4Michael Thorbjornsen (+8000)267/ -21122.500$432,000.00
    T4Jake Knapp (+8000)267/ -21122.500$432,000.00
    T6Jackson Suber (+50000)268/ -2095.000$336,000.00
    T6Nico Echavarria (+11000)268/ -2095.000$336,000.00
    T8Collin Morikawa (+1200)269/ -1975.000$261,600.00
    T8Thriston Lawrence (+20000)269/ -1975.000$261,600.00
    T8Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)269/ -1975.000$261,600.00
    T8Kevin Roy (+12000)269/ -1975.000$261,600.00
    T8Andrew Putnam (+17000)269/ -1975.000$261,600.00
    T13Harry Hall (+3300)270/ -1854.167$172,000.00
    T13Chandler Phillips (+30000)270/ -1854.167$172,000.00
    T13Ben Griffin (+2000)270/ -1854.167$172,000.00
    T13Min Woo Lee (+5000)270/ -1854.167$172,000.00
    T13Mark Hubbard (+10000)270/ -1854.167$172,000.00
    T13Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)270/ -1854.167$172,000.00
    T19Matt McCarty (+11000)271/ -1743.000$117,984.00
    T19Sami Välimäki (+17000)271/ -1743.000$117,984.00
    T19Doug Ghim (+15000)271/ -1743.000$117,984.00
    T19Cameron Champ (+12000)271/ -1743.000$117,984.00
    T19Chan Kim (+27000)271/ -1743.000$117,984.00
    T24Nicolai Højgaard (+8000)272/ -1636.250$88,800.00
    T24Harry Higgs (+50000)272/ -1636.250$88,800.00
    T26Matthew Riedel (+100000)273/ -1530.250$70,080.00
    T26Jacob Bridgeman (+10000)273/ -1530.250$70,080.00
    T26Chris Gotterup (+5000)273/ -1530.250$70,080.00
    T26Akshay Bhatia (+4000)273/ -1530.250$70,080.00
    T26Chad Ramey (+30000)273/ -1530.250$70,080.00
    T26Michael Kim (+6500)273/ -1530.250$70,080.00
    T32Vince Whaley (+9000)274/ -1424.250$58,560.00
    T32Patrick Cantlay (+1600)274/ -1424.250$58,560.00
    T34William Mouw (+40000)275/ -1319.000$47,931.43
    T34Joe Highsmith (+20000)275/ -1319.000$47,931.43
    T34Davis Thompson (+3500)275/ -1319.000$47,931.43
    T34Philip Knowles (+100000)275/ -1319.000$47,931.43
    T34Lee Hodges (+11000)275/ -1319.000$47,931.43
    T34Hayden Springer (+35000)275/ -1319.000$47,931.43
    T34Kris Ventura (+27000)275/ -1319.000$47,931.43
    T41Ryan Gerard (+5000)276/ -1213.000$36,000.00
    T41Peter Malnati (+100000)276/ -1213.000$36,000.00
    T41Thorbjørn Olesen (+6500)276/ -1213.000$36,000.00
    T41Keegan Bradley (+2000)276/ -1213.000$36,000.00
    T41Luke List (+35000)276/ -1213.000$36,000.00
    T46Cameron Young (+2300)277/ -119.500$27,091.20
    T46Matt Wallace (+6500)277/ -119.500$27,091.20
    T46Takumi Kanaya (+27000)277/ -119.500$27,091.20
    T46Justin Lower (+35000)277/ -119.500$27,091.20
    T46Gary Woodland (+10000)277/ -119.500$27,091.20
    T51Thomas Rosenmueller (+30000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Will Gordon (+40000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Aaron Wise (+100000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Kurt Kitayama (+7500)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Nick Hardy (+35000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Victor Perez (+8000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Lanto Griffin (+35000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Henrik Norlander (+12000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T51Webb Simpson (+20000)278/ -106.333$22,709.33
    T60Luke Clanton (+4000)279/ -94.400$21,024.00
    T60Austin Eckroat (+12000)279/ -94.400$21,024.00
    T60Isaiah Salinda (+12000)279/ -94.400$21,024.00
    T60Ryo Hisatsune (+9000)279/ -94.400$21,024.00
    T60Paul Peterson (+100000)279/ -94.400$21,024.00
    T60Beau Hossler (+17000)279/ -94.400$21,024.00
    T60Byeong Hun An (+6500)279/ -94.400$21,024.00
    T67Gordon Sargent (+50000)280/ -83.150$19,776.00
    T67Davis Riley (+12000)280/ -83.150$19,776.00
    T67Ben Silverman (+35000)280/ -83.150$19,776.00
    T67Camilo Villegas (+100000)280/ -83.150$19,776.00
    T67David Skinns (+50000)280/ -83.150$19,776.00
    T67Brett White (+100000)280/ -8n/a (non-member)$19,776.00
    T73Kevin Velo (+75000)281/ -72.500$18,720.00
    T73James Piot (+100000)281/ -7n/a (non-member)$18,720.00
    T73Kaito Onishi (+100000)281/ -72.500$18,720.00
    T73Antoine Rozner (+15000)281/ -72.500$18,720.00
    T73Emiliano Grillo (+6500)281/ -72.500$18,720.00
    T78Quade Cummins (+17000)282 /-62.050$17,856.00
    T78Erik van Rooyen (+11000)282 /-62.050$17,856.00
    T78Ben Kohles (+35000)282 /-62.050$17,856.00
    T78Adam Hadwin (+22000)282 /-62.050$17,856.00
    T82Harrison Endycott (+100000)283/ -51.750$17,280.00
    T82Zach Johnson (+35000)283/ -51.750$17,280.00
    84Si Woo Kim (+3500)284 /-41.600$16,992.00
    85Mason Andersen (+100000)285/ -31.500$16,800.00
    86Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)286/ -21.450$16,608.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

