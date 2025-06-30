DFS Dish: Compeititon continues to heat up as John Deere Classic approaches
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott
The summertime shootouts on the PGA TOUR continue this week at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Featuring a wide-open field of 156 players, getting all six players to the weekend is the first order of business playing DraftKings DFS.
The top tier of choices this week includes major champion and 13-time TOUR winner Jason Day ($10,500). The Australian, who shared fourth in his previous outing at the Travelers Championship, shines when his putter is the star of the show. Four rounds in the 60s at TPC River Highlands, including 20 birdies (T4), featured top 10 rankings in both Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (seventh) and SG: Putting (ninth), results he would gladly replicate this week. The second choice, Ben Griffin ($10,400), saves you 100 dollars for two more wins this season and a run of six consecutive events at T14 or better. Toss in his T5 payday on debut at TPC Deere Run last year, and he should be a popular selection for those investing at this level. The only member of the top troika with a victory on the grounds, 2022 champion J.T. Poston ($10,100) is the horse for the course. Over the previous three events in the Quad Cities, he’s posted 51-under-par and is on a streak of 13 consecutive loops in the 60s.
Denny McCarthy ($9,900) headlines the next tier and is also on a heater at the par-71, 7,289 yard-TPC Deere Run. The lights-out putter is on a run of three consecutive top-seven finishes at TPC Deere Run. He would become the 25th first-time TOUR winner in 54 events in the Quad Cities. His only two top-10 paydays this season were at Torrey Pines and Quail Hollow Club, two of the biggest and toughest tracks on TOUR. Defending champion Davis Thompson ($9,600) became the fourth consecutive winner who resides on Sea Island. He also set the tournament scoring record on 28-under-par. Jake Knapp ($9,400) and Michael Thorbjornsen ($9,100) both hit the top five last week in Detroit. Converging trends suggest Thorbjornsen, who cashed T2 here last year, will be a popular choice. Sungjae Im ($9,200), a wily veteran at 27, will hit most of the fairways again this week.
Luke Clanton ($8,700) joined Thorbjornsen as co-runner-up last year but has not fired since turning pro in early June. Kevin Yu ($8,800) did not start in Detroit but returns to a track where he cashed T20 in 2024 after T6 in his 2023 debut. He also owns a pair of top-five results in his last five events on TOUR and is not the hot, up-and-coming prospect. Although Pierceson Coody ($8,400) has not played many recent TOUR events, he’s eating regularly on the Korn Ferry Tour. The former Texas Longhorn cashed T2, third, and T7 in his last three events where scoring is paramount. In his last three events on TOUR, he owns T16, T25, and T31. Sign me up.
Holing birdie putts are a key this week, and Nico Echavarria ($7,800) is one of the best putters on TOUR (fifth in SG: Putting). Andrew Putnam ($7,600), another superb short-game player, arrives off back-to-back top 10 paydays. Kevin Roy ($7,400) cashed in six straight, highlighted by a recent-best T8 in Detroit. Not the longest of the bunch, he finds fairways and greens and is steady throughout the bag.
Diving deeper for value, Zach Johnson ($6,900) should be a popular roster filler at his fifth major. Making his 23rd appearance, he’s cashed 19 times, a record, including the last 16 appearances. If you need a lesser-known option, nobody checks Johnson’s boxes, but Seamus Power ($7,200) is seven from seven. Adam Schenk ($6,800), an Indiana native, is a wonderful risk-reward target. In six visits, he owns T4, T4 and T6 coupled with MC, WD and MC. Hayden Springer ($6,900), who opened with 59 here last year (T7), matching the course record, will not be flying under the radar after four rounds of 70 or better and T34 in Detroit. Will Gordon ($6,600) made the cut on the number last week and kept his card. Harry Higgs ($6,500) closed with 65 in Detroit for 16-under, his lowest total of the season. Illinois natives Nick Hardy ($6,700) and Doug Ghim ($7,200) have made more cuts than they have missed at TPC Deere Run.
Here's how I would devise a six-man lineup this week, staying within the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Ben Griffin ($10,400)
- Sungjae Im ($9,200)
- Pierceson Coody ($8,400)
- Andrew Putnam ($7,600)
- Kevin Roy ($7,400)
- Zach Johnson ($6,900)