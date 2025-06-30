DFS Dish: Compeititon continues to heat up as John Deere Classic approaches

The top tier of choices this week includes major champion and 13-time TOUR winner Jason Day ($10,500). The Australian, who shared fourth in his previous outing at the Travelers Championship, shines when his putter is the star of the show. Four rounds in the 60s at TPC River Highlands, including 20 birdies (T4), featured top 10 rankings in both Strokes Gained: Tee to Green (seventh) and SG: Putting (ninth), results he would gladly replicate this week. The second choice, Ben Griffin ($10,400), saves you 100 dollars for two more wins this season and a run of six consecutive events at T14 or better. Toss in his T5 payday on debut at TPC Deere Run last year, and he should be a popular selection for those investing at this level. The only member of the top troika with a victory on the grounds, 2022 champion J.T. Poston ($10,100) is the horse for the course. Over the previous three events in the Quad Cities, he’s posted 51-under-par and is on a streak of 13 consecutive loops in the 60s.