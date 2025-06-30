Odds Outlook: Ben Griffin garners favorite spot for John Deere Classic

The celebration of the birth of a nation, combined with the double-barrel action of birdies and eagles, makes the John Deere Classic a hotbed for fireworks this Fourth of July weekend. Ben Griffin (+1600) arrives in Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run as the favorite at the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook. The two-time TOUR winner in 2025 made his debut in the Quad Cities last year and shared fifth place after closing with rounds of 64-62. Sitting second on TOUR in Total Birdies, the 29-year-old knows the formula for contending and what it takes to close the door on Sunday. A win with Andrew Novak (not entered) at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans lit the fuse, and three weeks later, he earned T8 at the PGA Championship. He followed on with his first victory on his own ball at the Charles Schwab Challenge the next week, and has not looked back. Cashing T13 last week in Detroit runs his streak to six consecutive paydays of T14 or better on TOUR.