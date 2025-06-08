Points and payouts: Ryan Fox wins $1.76M, 500 FedExCup points at RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox interview after winning RBC Canadian
Earns 2026 Masters berth with second win of season
Written by Rob Bolton
At the tournament with the energy-packed "The Rink" hole, it makes sense that a pair of power plays in the final period, er, round forced overtime to determine the champion.
Make that quadruple overtime and after the goal was moved.
With a two-putt birdie on the fourth time through the par-5 18th hole on the North Course of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Ryan Fox emerged with the victory over Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open.
An unprecedented provision in the playoff was for the hole location to be moved if the tournament wasn’t decided by its second hole. That’s what happened after Fox and Burns matched pars on both of the first two tries. After another pair of 5s with the new hole, Fox forced the issue with a fantastic approach over the water to have a great look at eagle from just outside 7 feet. Burns also found the green in two but needed three putts from inside 40 feet.
Fox carded a bogey-free, 4-under 66 in the finale to catch Burns, who had turned in an 8-under 62 from the 11th-to-last pairing to post 18-under 262. Matching power plays, indeed, especially for the debut of the longest course in the 114 editions of the tournament. TPC Toronto tips at 7,389 yards.
Ryan Fox takes victory on fourth playoff hole with birdie at RBC Canadian Open
This is Fox’ second PGA TOUR victory in four starts, and he’s the first from New Zealand with multiple victories in a season. Unlike his win on May 11 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, an Additional Event, his title in Canada yields an exemption into the Travelers Championship, which is the last Signature Event of the season, as well as the 2026 Masters. He also banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,764,000. The Kiwi was a juicy +6500 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. For the record, he played The Rink – the par-3 14th – par-birdie-par-birdie.
At +2800, Burns was sixth-shortest to win in the field of 156.
Kevin Yu was +8000 to win. With it, he’d have gained entry into the U.S. Open as a multiple winner of PGA TOUR events distributing the full allocation of FedExCup points since the last U.S. Open, but he settled for solo third one shot back. (Rafael Campos was the only other golfer in the field who would’ve gained entry into the U.S. Open via the same conduit, but he missed the cut.)
Yu’s other consolation is that he was the highest finisher not yet exempt into The Open Championship. The final major of the season reserved three spots for the best on the leaderboard at TPC Toronto not yet eligible. Cameron Young and Matt McCarty snared the other spots for placing joint fourth. They were a respective +6000 and +10000 to win the RBC Canadian.
Elsewhere ...
Two-time RBC Canadian champion and tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+450) completed two rounds in 9-over 149 and missed the cut by 12 strokes. It’s his first missed cut since The Open Championship last year and first in a non-major on the PGA TOUR since THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.
Robert MacIntyre was defending his first of two PGA TOUR titles this summer and finished T36. The lefty was +2800 to win.
At 13-under 267 for a share of 13th place, Nick Taylor (+4500) paced 24 Canadians in the field to claim the Rivermead Cup. It’s the second time in three years for the 2023 champ. At +2000 to win, Corey Conners was the favorite among all Canucks and third-shortest in the entire field before checking up in a nine-way T27. He won the Rivermead Cup last year with a solo sixth.
In their PGA TOUR membership debuts, Luke Clanton (+4000), David Ford (+30000) and Gordon Sargent (+50000) all missed the cut.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Ryan Fox (+6500)
|262 / -18
|500.000
|$1,764,000.00
|P2
|Sam Burns (+2800)
|262 / -18
|300.000
|$1,068,200.00
|3
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|263 / -17
|190.000
|$676,200.00
|T4
|Cameron Young (+6000)
|264 / -16
|122.500
|$441,000.00
|T4
|Matt McCarty (+10000)
|264 / -16
|122.500
|$441,000.00
|T6
|Byeong Hun An (+9000)
|265 / -15
|91.667
|$330,750.00
|T6
|Andrew Putnam (+15000)
|265 / -15
|91.667
|$330,750.00
|T6
|Matteo Manassero (+35000)
|265 / -15
|91.667
|$330,750.00
|T9
|Cameron Champ (+30000)
|266 / -14
|72.500
|$257,250.00
|T9
|Victor Perez (+12000)
|266 / -14
|72.500
|$257,250.00
|T9
|David Skinns (+75000)
|266 / -14
|72.500
|$257,250.00
|T9
|Lee Hodges (+12000)
|266 / -14
|72.500
|$257,250.00
|T13
|Ludvig Åberg (+1400)
|267 / -13
|55.200
|$180,810.00
|T13
|Shane Lowry (+2200)
|267 / -13
|55.200
|$180,810.00
|T13
|Nick Taylor (+4500)
|267 / -13
|55.200
|$180,810.00
|T13
|Danny Willett (+50000)
|267 / -13
|55.200
|$180,810.00
|T13
|Alex Smalley (+6500)
|267 / -13
|55.200
|$180,810.00
|T18
|Noah Goodwin (+60000)
|268 / -12
|44.000
|$125,276.67
|T18
|Jackson Suber (+60000)
|268 / -12
|44.000
|$125,276.67
|T18
|Jesper Svensson (+11000)
|268 / -12
|44.000
|$125,276.67
|T18
|Jeremy Paul (+30000)
|268 / -12
|44.000
|$125,276.67
|T18
|Thomas Detry (+8000)
|268 / -12
|44.000
|$125,276.67
|T18
|Kevin Roy (+15000)
|268 / -12
|44.000
|$125,276.67
|T24
|Emiliano Grillo (+11000)
|269 / -11
|35.500
|$86,730.00
|T24
|Harry Hall (+4500)
|269 / -11
|35.500
|$86,730.00
|T24
|Antoine Rozner (+17000)
|269 / -11
|35.500
|$86,730.00
|T27
|Lanto Griffin (+60000)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|Max McGreevy (+15000)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|Corey Conners (+2000)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|Keith Mitchell (+4500)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|John Pak (+60000)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|Adam Hadwin (+17000)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|Taylor Pendrith (+2600)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|Jake Knapp (+8000)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T27
|Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)
|270 / -10
|26.556
|$64,353.33
|T36
|Robert MacIntyre (+2800)
|271 / -9
|17.000
|$44,660.00
|T36
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+5000)
|271 / -9
|17.000
|$44,660.00
|T36
|Ben Silverman (+35000)
|271 / -9
|17.000
|$44,660.00
|T36
|Taylor Montgomery (+60000)
|271 / -9
|17.000
|$44,660.00
|T36
|Richard T. Lee (+27000)
|271 / -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$44,660.00
|T36
|Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)
|271 / -9
|17.000
|$44,660.00
|T36
|Rico Hoey (+10000)
|271 / -9
|17.000
|$44,660.00
|T43
|Steven Fisk (+12000)
|272 / -8
|11.625
|$33,810.00
|T43
|Patrick Fishburn (+20000)
|272 / -8
|11.625
|$33,810.00
|T43
|Rasmus Højgaard (+7500)
|272 / -8
|11.625
|$33,810.00
|T43
|Trey Mullinax (+17000)
|272 / -8
|11.625
|$33,810.00
|T47
|Mark Hubbard (+9000)
|273 / -7
|9.000
|$26,401.20
|T47
|Nate Lashley (+40000)
|273 / -7
|9.000
|$26,401.20
|T47
|Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)
|273 / -7
|9.000
|$26,401.20
|T47
|Matthew Anderson (+100000)
|273 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,401.20
|T47
|Paul Waring (+100000)
|273 / -7
|9.000
|$26,401.20
|T52
|Carson Young (+17000)
|274 / -6
|6.257
|$23,114.00
|T52
|Vince Whaley (+8000)
|274 / -6
|6.257
|$23,114.00
|T52
|Zac Blair (+60000)
|274 / -6
|6.257
|$23,114.00
|T52
|Beau Hossler (+15000)
|274 / -6
|6.257
|$23,114.00
|T52
|Paul Peterson (+100000)
|274 / -6
|6.257
|$23,114.00
|T52
|Henrik Norlander (+15000)
|274 / -6
|6.257
|$23,114.00
|T52
|Trevor Cone (+100000)
|274 / -6
|6.257
|$23,114.00
|T59
|Wyndham Clark (+5500)
|275 / -5
|4.800
|$21,854.00
|T59
|Hayden Springer (+30000)
|275 / -5
|4.800
|$21,854.00
|T59
|Davis Riley (+8000)
|275 / -5
|4.800
|$21,854.00
|T59
|Dylan Wu (+40000)
|275 / -5
|4.800
|$21,854.00
|T59
|Peter Malnati (+100000)
|275 / -5
|4.800
|$21,854.00
|64
|Chandler Phillips (+22000)
|276 / -4
|4.200
|$21,266.00
|T65
|Tyler Mawhinney - a (n/a)
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T65
|Adam Schenk (+40000)
|277 / -3
|3.900
|$21,070.00
|67
|Charley Hoffman (+22000)
|279 / -1
|3.600
|$20,874.00
|68
|Justin Lower (+17000)
|281 / 1
|3.400
|$20,678.00
