Points and payouts: Ryan Fox wins $1.76M, 500 FedExCup points at RBC Canadian Open

An unprecedented provision in the playoff was for the hole location to be moved if the tournament wasn’t decided by its second hole. That’s what happened after Fox and Burns matched pars on both of the first two tries. After another pair of 5s with the new hole, Fox forced the issue with a fantastic approach over the water to have a great look at eagle from just outside 7 feet. Burns also found the green in two but needed three putts from inside 40 feet.