5H AGO

Points and payouts: Ryan Fox wins $1.76M, 500 FedExCup points at RBC Canadian Open

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Earns 2026 Masters berth with second win of season

    Written by Rob Bolton

    At the tournament with the energy-packed "The Rink" hole, it makes sense that a pair of power plays in the final period, er, round forced overtime to determine the champion.

    Make that quadruple overtime and after the goal was moved.

    With a two-putt birdie on the fourth time through the par-5 18th hole on the North Course of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Ryan Fox emerged with the victory over Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open.

    An unprecedented provision in the playoff was for the hole location to be moved if the tournament wasn’t decided by its second hole. That’s what happened after Fox and Burns matched pars on both of the first two tries. After another pair of 5s with the new hole, Fox forced the issue with a fantastic approach over the water to have a great look at eagle from just outside 7 feet. Burns also found the green in two but needed three putts from inside 40 feet.

    Fox carded a bogey-free, 4-under 66 in the finale to catch Burns, who had turned in an 8-under 62 from the 11th-to-last pairing to post 18-under 262. Matching power plays, indeed, especially for the debut of the longest course in the 114 editions of the tournament. TPC Toronto tips at 7,389 yards.


    This is Fox’ second PGA TOUR victory in four starts, and he’s the first from New Zealand with multiple victories in a season. Unlike his win on May 11 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, an Additional Event, his title in Canada yields an exemption into the Travelers Championship, which is the last Signature Event of the season, as well as the 2026 Masters. He also banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,764,000. The Kiwi was a juicy +6500 to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. For the record, he played The Rink – the par-3 14th – par-birdie-par-birdie.

    At +2800, Burns was sixth-shortest to win in the field of 156.

    Kevin Yu was +8000 to win. With it, he’d have gained entry into the U.S. Open as a multiple winner of PGA TOUR events distributing the full allocation of FedExCup points since the last U.S. Open, but he settled for solo third one shot back. (Rafael Campos was the only other golfer in the field who would’ve gained entry into the U.S. Open via the same conduit, but he missed the cut.)

    Yu’s other consolation is that he was the highest finisher not yet exempt into The Open Championship. The final major of the season reserved three spots for the best on the leaderboard at TPC Toronto not yet eligible. Cameron Young and Matt McCarty snared the other spots for placing joint fourth. They were a respective +6000 and +10000 to win the RBC Canadian.

    Elsewhere ...

    Two-time RBC Canadian champion and tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+450) completed two rounds in 9-over 149 and missed the cut by 12 strokes. It’s his first missed cut since The Open Championship last year and first in a non-major on the PGA TOUR since THE PLAYERS Championship in 2023.

    Robert MacIntyre was defending his first of two PGA TOUR titles this summer and finished T36. The lefty was +2800 to win.

    At 13-under 267 for a share of 13th place, Nick Taylor (+4500) paced 24 Canadians in the field to claim the Rivermead Cup. It’s the second time in three years for the 2023 champ. At +2000 to win, Corey Conners was the favorite among all Canucks and third-shortest in the entire field before checking up in a nine-way T27. He won the Rivermead Cup last year with a solo sixth.

    In their PGA TOUR membership debuts, Luke Clanton (+4000), David Ford (+30000) and Gordon Sargent (+50000) all missed the cut.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Ryan Fox (+6500)262 / -18500.000$1,764,000.00
    P2Sam Burns (+2800)262 / -18300.000$1,068,200.00
    3Kevin Yu (+8000)263 / -17190.000$676,200.00
    T4Cameron Young (+6000)264 / -16122.500$441,000.00
    T4Matt McCarty (+10000)264 / -16122.500$441,000.00
    T6Byeong Hun An (+9000)265 / -1591.667$330,750.00
    T6Andrew Putnam (+15000)265 / -1591.667$330,750.00
    T6Matteo Manassero (+35000)265 / -1591.667$330,750.00
    T9Cameron Champ (+30000)266 / -1472.500$257,250.00
    T9Victor Perez (+12000)266 / -1472.500$257,250.00
    T9David Skinns (+75000)266 / -1472.500$257,250.00
    T9Lee Hodges (+12000)266 / -1472.500$257,250.00
    T13Ludvig Åberg (+1400)267 / -1355.200$180,810.00
    T13Shane Lowry (+2200)267 / -1355.200$180,810.00
    T13Nick Taylor (+4500)267 / -1355.200$180,810.00
    T13Danny Willett (+50000)267 / -1355.200$180,810.00
    T13Alex Smalley (+6500)267 / -1355.200$180,810.00
    T18Noah Goodwin (+60000)268 / -1244.000$125,276.67
    T18Jackson Suber (+60000)268 / -1244.000$125,276.67
    T18Jesper Svensson (+11000)268 / -1244.000$125,276.67
    T18Jeremy Paul (+30000)268 / -1244.000$125,276.67
    T18Thomas Detry (+8000)268 / -1244.000$125,276.67
    T18Kevin Roy (+15000)268 / -1244.000$125,276.67
    T24Emiliano Grillo (+11000)269 / -1135.500$86,730.00
    T24Harry Hall (+4500)269 / -1135.500$86,730.00
    T24Antoine Rozner (+17000)269 / -1135.500$86,730.00
    T27Lanto Griffin (+60000)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27Max McGreevy (+15000)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27Corey Conners (+2000)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27Keith Mitchell (+4500)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27John Pak (+60000)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27Adam Hadwin (+17000)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27Taylor Pendrith (+2600)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27Jake Knapp (+8000)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T27Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)270 / -1026.556$64,353.33
    T36Robert MacIntyre (+2800)271 / -917.000$44,660.00
    T36Thorbjørn Olesen (+5000)271 / -917.000$44,660.00
    T36Ben Silverman (+35000)271 / -917.000$44,660.00
    T36Taylor Montgomery (+60000)271 / -917.000$44,660.00
    T36Richard T. Lee (+27000)271 / -9n/a (non-member)$44,660.00
    T36Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)271 / -917.000$44,660.00
    T36Rico Hoey (+10000)271 / -917.000$44,660.00
    T43Steven Fisk (+12000)272 / -811.625$33,810.00
    T43Patrick Fishburn (+20000)272 / -811.625$33,810.00
    T43Rasmus Højgaard (+7500)272 / -811.625$33,810.00
    T43Trey Mullinax (+17000)272 / -811.625$33,810.00
    T47Mark Hubbard (+9000)273 / -79.000$26,401.20
    T47Nate Lashley (+40000)273 / -79.000$26,401.20
    T47Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)273 / -79.000$26,401.20
    T47Matthew Anderson (+100000)273 / -7n/a (non-member)$26,401.20
    T47Paul Waring (+100000)273 / -79.000$26,401.20
    T52Carson Young (+17000)274 / -66.257$23,114.00
    T52Vince Whaley (+8000)274 / -66.257$23,114.00
    T52Zac Blair (+60000)274 / -66.257$23,114.00
    T52Beau Hossler (+15000)274 / -66.257$23,114.00
    T52Paul Peterson (+100000)274 / -66.257$23,114.00
    T52Henrik Norlander (+15000)274 / -66.257$23,114.00
    T52Trevor Cone (+100000)274 / -66.257$23,114.00
    T59Wyndham Clark (+5500)275 / -54.800$21,854.00
    T59Hayden Springer (+30000)275 / -54.800$21,854.00
    T59Davis Riley (+8000)275 / -54.800$21,854.00
    T59Dylan Wu (+40000)275 / -54.800$21,854.00
    T59Peter Malnati (+100000)275 / -54.800$21,854.00
    64Chandler Phillips (+22000)276 / -44.200$21,266.00
    T65Tyler Mawhinney - a (n/a)277 / -3n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T65Adam Schenk (+40000)277 / -33.900$21,070.00
    67Charley Hoffman (+22000)279 / -13.600$20,874.00
    68Justin Lower (+17000)281 / 13.400$20,678.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

