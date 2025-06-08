Cameron Young has another close call at RBC Canadian Open, but finds silver lining with The Open berth
Cameron Young saves par from penalty area at RBC Canadian
Kevin Yu, Matt McCarty also qualify for The Open at Royal Portrush via Open Qualifying Series
Written by Kevin Prise
Cameron Young’s wait for a maiden PGA TOUR title continues, but he’s hitting the stride into a summer stretch that includes the season’s final two majors – and within the last six days, he's qualified for both.
Young trailed by one heading into his 72nd hole of the RBC Canadian Open, and he attacked TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s par-5 18th green with a 3-wood from 260 yards. He struck it perhaps too cleanly, though, as the ball flew the green and settled into deep rough 82 feet past the flagstick. His chip shot failed to reach the putting surface, and his birdie chip slid a few inches past the hole, releasing 10 feet by. Young missed the comebacker for par and shared fourth place at 16-under, two back of a playoff between Sam Burns and Ryan Fox.
“This very moment, a lot of anger, a bit of frustration,” Young said afterward. “I couldn't have hit two better shots on the last hole. … I thought in the air I was going to have about a 12-footer to win the tournament, and it ended up somewhere I was going to struggle to make par, let alone make a 4. Pretty upset. Played pretty well. Kind of just want to go home right now.”
Young’s frustration is understandable. It's another close call for the Wake Forest alum, who has recorded seven runner-up finishes in his first 89 TOUR starts (the most second-place finishes by a player without a win since 1983). But it continues an uptick that began last Monday, where he survived a 5-for-1 playoff on "Golf’s Longest Day" at 36-hole U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Columbus, Ohio, to qualify for his 15th consecutive major championship. (Young had fallen outside the top 60 on the Official World Golf Ranking and wasn’t otherwise exempt.) And his showing in Canada has earned him another major opportunity.
Cameron Young makes eagle putt to begin round at RBC Canadian
Six days after qualifying for the U.S. Open, Young has qualified for another major championship – The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush – via the Open Qualifying Series, as one of the top three finishers at the RBC Canadian Open not otherwise exempt. Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty also earned spots in The Open with their play in Canada. The 153rd Open is set for July 17-20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, which most recently hosted The Open in 2019.
This will mark Young’s fourth consecutive appearance at The Open, where he finished runner-up at St. Andrews in 2022 and added an eighth-place finish in 2023 at Royal Liverpool. The New York City native has notched five top-10 finishes in 16 career major starts, as the 28-year-old has demonstrated a knack for rising to the occasion at some of golf’s biggest events. Although he has yet to win on TOUR, it’s not for a lack of ability – and his recent success bodes well for his chances at snapping that winless drought this summer, perhaps even at a major.
“I've had a really nice week. … I'm playing really nicely. So there are a lot of positives to take from it,” Young added Sunday. “My game is in totally different shape than it was a couple months ago. I've come a very, very long way on execution of all the iron play, in particular. I've been putting really well this year. So nice to see that kind of come back to me. Seems to be giving me some decent chances to have nice tournaments.”
Kevin Yu finished solo third at the RBC Canadian Open to qualify for his first Open Championship. Yu has made just one cut in five prior major starts, a T50 at this year’s PGA Championship. Yu moved from No. 80 to No. 57 on the season-long FedExCup standings with his result in Canada.
Kevin Yu sinks a 31-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian
“It means a lot,” Yu said afterward. “This is going to be my first time. It was definitely my goal coming into this week. So really glad we did it and hopefully play good in The Open, too.”
Matt McCarty shared fourth place with Young to earn his first Open start. McCarty earned his PGA TOUR card as a three-time winner on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour and then captured his maiden TOUR title at the Black Desert Championship in the FedExCup Fall, becoming the first player since Jason Gore in 2005 to earn a Korn Ferry Tour Three-Victory Promotion and win on TOUR in the same year. McCarty stands No. 77 on the FedExCup.
“I think kind of put a little bit too much pressure on myself the last couple weeks leading into this, but nice to have that and make that trip to Europe a little bit longer,” McCarty said. “It will be fun.”
The RBC Canadian Open’s top two finishers, Sam Burns and Ryan Fox, were previously exempt into The 153rd Open.