Cameron Young has another close call at RBC Canadian Open, but finds silver lining with The Open berth

This will mark Young’s fourth consecutive appearance at The Open, where he finished runner-up at St. Andrews in 2022 and added an eighth-place finish in 2023 at Royal Liverpool. The New York City native has notched five top-10 finishes in 16 career major starts, as the 28-year-old has demonstrated a knack for rising to the occasion at some of golf’s biggest events. Although he has yet to win on TOUR, it’s not for a lack of ability – and his recent success bodes well for his chances at snapping that winless drought this summer, perhaps even at a major.