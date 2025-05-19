Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Challenge
Scottie Scheffler arrives home in Texas as the betting favorite after winning the 107th PGA Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
Well, isn’t this convenient!
Regardless of what transpired at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler already had plans on heading home after his work was done at Quail Hollow Club. This was public knowledge because he appeared in the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, when it was released on Friday afternoon. But, and of course, now he does so as the winner of the 107th edition of last week’s major.
The Dallas resident has been a fixture at Colonial Country Club since his rookie season of 2020, and although he hasn’t prevailed at "Hogan’s Alley," he’s been beaten by only four golfers in the last three editions combined.
A review of the first staging following the renovation, what Mother Nature has in store and more are detailed below.
The final stop of the four in Texas for the PGA TOUR season presents a unique field of 135 as of midday Monday. It reserves 132 slots for membership and invites all winners of the Charles Schwab before 2000. This year’s grouping of former winners from the 20th century consists of Corey Pavin (1985, 1996), David Frost (1997) and Olin Browne (1999). Each is considered an add-on, so should any withdraw before the opening round, he will not be replaced.
Colonial Country Club is not the same as what those guys tackled back in their day, but it’s not even what the guys who competed as recently as 2023 would consider wholly familiar. Last year’s tournament was the first after Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and their team renovated the entire property. The broad strokes included new bentgrass greens on the 5,000-square-foot putting surfaces and an additional 80 yards across 18 holes. It’s still a stock par 70 but at 7,289 yards. Like last year’s debut, the thickest of the Bermudagrass rough is trimmed to 2 ½ inches.
Unless specifically planned in advance, whole-scale projects like that one are not expected to result in experiences vastly different than what was the norm before shovels and diggers pierced the dirt. And this was one is no different. Last year’s field averaged a little under eight (of 14) fairways hit and a little over 10 greens in regulation per round. The putts-per-GIR conversion rate was just 0.002 higher than it was in 2023, while the clip for Par Breakers per GIR was identical at 25.52 percent.
Even without advance notice of what’s been modified, professional golfers understand that new greens require at least a couple of years to mature and respond predictably on approach. Until roots reach deeper into the soil, it’s fair to expect a trampoline effect. While golfers can prepare with practice and yardage adjustments in some cases, the fresh targets could be responsible for the measurable uptick in proximity to the hole at 36 feet, 11 inches, reflective of an increase of 14 inches from 2023 and the longest since 2012.
At 70.824, scoring was up slightly a year ago, but it didn’t prevent Davis Riley from prevailing by five at 14-under 266. Favorable conditions will allow the greens to roll a full 13 feet on the Stimpmeter, at least until the 36-hole cut falls. Primarily docile air could get shoved aside for moderate breezes and untimely gusts all weekend. The daytime temperatures won’t budge much, though, as highs will camp out in the upper 80s and maybe 90 degrees. There’s a nonzero chance of rain – hey, this is Texas – but it’s limited to the endpoints of the competition.
It wouldn’t be a preview of the Charles Schwab without renewing focus on the fact that Sergio Garcia remains the most recent breakthrough champion at Colonial in 2001. It’s the longest such drought among active tournaments. Furthermore, course experience defines success on this track perhaps more than anywhere but Augusta National because the Spaniard is also the most recent debutant to slip on the tartan jacket.
