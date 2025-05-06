Truist Championship betting preview: Keys to finding winning wagers at new venue

A mere mention of Tillinghast conjures up super settings in our mind, like Winged Foot and Bethpage Black. When I think of his designs, the green complexes are what stand out. Watching the field focus on these greens and learn the various nuances is quite cool. The amount of attention they give to each putting complex tells the story. Based upon the length and softness (due to rain, with more in the forecast) of all the scoring surfaces, players will be putting for birdie a bunch. Oddsmakers in Las Vegas set the winning score Over/Under at 19.5 under. My PGA professional eyes cannot ignore the significance of Strokes Gained: Putting, Putts per GIR, Approach Putting, and converting inside 15 feet on fast greens.