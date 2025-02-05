New ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE offers unique insight, enhanced tools for betting audiences
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The rowdiest stop on the PGA TOUR has an extra wrinkle in store this year for viewers at home.
Few destinations can rival the raucous environment of the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, where thousands of fans pack the stands in hopes of seeing some bucket-list action at the WM Phoenix Open. This week, though, those watching at home have an extra tool at their disposal to keep track of the betting markets – and prospective wagers – that will unfold across one of the most memorable stretches on TOUR.
ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE debuts Thursday at the WM Phoenix Open, the first of six events on the PGA TOUR this year that will feature a stream dedicated to a golf betting audience. For two hours each day, across all four days of the tournament, experts and analysts will dive into the ever-changing odds from ESPN BET as the tournament takes shape.
Closest to the pin? Odds to make birdie? All three players to hit the green in regulation? Yes, yes and yes.
The innovative stream, featuring talent stationed both on-site at TPC Scottsdale and at PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will take viewers inside the world of “micro-market” betting: wagers that focus on singular hole or shot outcomes. It’s an engaging, data-focused and fast-paced way to watch a TOUR event. And there are few backdrops better to take in the shot-by-shot action than the finishing stretch at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course, which includes the par-4 17th where everything from eagle to double bogey is in play.
“Pairing the PGA TOUR’s in-depth ShotLink powered by CDW data with the power of the ESPN and ESPN BET brands is certain to make for a compelling sports-watching experience for fans and bettors of our sport,” said Scott Warfield, PGA TOUR vice president, gaming. “A competition feed with a focus on odds and wagers has been a goal of the PGA TOUR since our agreement with ESPN+ first began in 2022.”
Traders at PENN Entertainment have created an expanded array of live markets to offer throughout the tournament, as fans at home learn more about how live data can influence odds and shape markets. But the stream will also foster discussion around other betting aspects of the tournament.
How should bettors approach Scottie Scheffler, whose pre-tournament odds to win are among the lowest in memory? Are there opportunities for in-play wagers as lines fluctuate around slow starts from big names – or fast starts from longshots? How can subsections of Strokes Gained data offer insight on how players will fare on particular holes? What cross-sport parlay opportunities should bettors consider that could combine WMPO results with the game Sunday between Kansas City and Philadelphia?
Those are just a sample of the topics that host Jonathan Coachman and two-time TOUR winner Matt Every will look to dissect, as they’re joined by analyst Steve Scott on-site at TPC Scottsdale and a series of guest contributors from the Golfbet and ESPN teams. The stream, which will air 2-4 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on the weekend, leads directly into the tournament’s television telecast window – meaning that fans can dive into a bevy of betting storylines without missing any of the linear TV coverage.
But more than individual bets and units won or lost, this new feed represents added value for the golf betting community. It’s an opportunity to build additive storytelling around some of the biggest events on the TOUR schedule, offering unique insight into how odds are made in real-time and what options bettors have to react accordingly. It’s a window where betting storylines are elevated to the forefront, and bettors from novice to experienced can tune in to glean some extra insight to fine-tune their wagers.
The betting discussion takes center stage this week in Scottsdale, but five more TOUR events this year will feature a dedicated betting feed, including THE PLAYERS next month. It represents a concerted effort to make fans more informed and to shine a brighter light on the storylines (and markets) that matter to a savvy betting audience.
The action begins Thursday, but this week is only the beginning.
