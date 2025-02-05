New ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE offers unique insight, enhanced tools for betting audiences

Those are just a sample of the topics that host Jonathan Coachman and two-time TOUR winner Matt Every will look to dissect, as they’re joined by analyst Steve Scott on-site at TPC Scottsdale and a series of guest contributors from the Golfbet and ESPN teams. The stream, which will air 2-4 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on the weekend, leads directly into the tournament’s television telecast window – meaning that fans can dive into a bevy of betting storylines without missing any of the linear TV coverage.