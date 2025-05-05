DFS Dish: Slot Xander Schauffele as great option for anchoring lineups at Truist Championship

Justin Rose ($7,600), the winner of the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, 11 miles away, will appreciate the similarities of the classic courses. The two par 5s at Wissahickon play less than 555 yards, and there is plenty of fairway to find off the tee, 32 yards on average in the landing areas. For the second time this season, Texan Sam Stevens ($6,700) has qualified via the Aon Swing 5 for a Signature Event. Finishing second at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January forced him into Pebble Beach, where he shared 17th. His second podium of the season, solo third last weekend, gives him another chance to add to his FedExCup points and bank account.