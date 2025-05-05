DFS Dish: Slot Xander Schauffele as great option for anchoring lineups at Truist Championship
Written by Will Gray
With Scottie Scheffler taking the week off after his dominant record-matching performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, DFS investors will not have to worry about pricing him into lineups at the 2025 Truist Championship. Instead, salary prices start with Rory McIlroy ($12,000), the defending champ, as the tournament shifts to Philadelphia.
McIlroy has won the week before major championships and has done so on unfamiliar courses. The Wissahickon Course (par 70; 7,119 yards) at The Philadelphia Country Club debuts on the PGA TOUR and will be unfamiliar to most of the top players entered. After making the media rounds, celebrating with family across the pond, and defending at the Zurich Classic with Shane Lowry, I will save him for next week on a course where he’s won four times and will face the next question: Can you win a Grand Slam this year?
Building a roster around Collin Morikawa ($10,500) comes with a new partnership on the bag. Longtime caddie JJ Jakovac is out, and Joe Greiner is in. Any new pairing can be subject to first-time jitters regardless of the familiarity between the pair outside the ropes. Greiner and Morikawa will work it out this week for 72 holes, as there is no 36-hole cut. Smart.
Xander Schauffele ($10,200) is my anchor this week. The defense at the Wissahickon Course is the undulating Bentgrass greens and not many are better with the putter on unfamiliar surfaces. The Californian, who defends a major championship for the first time next week in Charlotte, North Carolina, is rounding into form after a rib injury muted the beginning of his 2025 season. I’m trying to avoid the winners from 2025!
Justin Thomas ($10,000) makes his first start since winning the RBC Heritage, which was his first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas is the only man to win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow (2017). Matt Minister, who is healthy again, returns as his caddie after Thomas had Greiner on the bag in Hilton Head. The last time Thomas and Minister were together, they missed out on a playoff at Valspar by a shot. Thomas has ZERO problems turning it up to 11 and staying there.
Jordan Spieth ($9,200), fresh off 62 and solo fourth last weekend, could be a value at the back of this price range. He might move the needle too much for a recent non-winner. I know investors will flock to Ludvig Åberg ($9,800), already a Signature Event champion in 2025 at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines South Course, or the newly in-form Viktor Hovland ($9,100), the victor at the Valspar Championship in the final event of the Florida Swing.
Corey Conners ($8,800) ended a streak of five events T18 or better with T49 at the RBC Heritage. With four of his last six T8 or better, the return to Bentgrass and strategic ball-striking might be the perfect tonic. Taking two weeks off after the RBC Heritage, he should be recharged. Sungjae Im ($8,400), who rarely skips a week of competition, faded with 70 on Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch, but his short-game talent travels. Playing from the middle of the fairway and getting up and down on an unfamiliar layout is not a bad plan.
If a hot putter is your preference, I would look at Maverick McNealy ($8,300). The Californian has produced three podiums this season and is the highest FedExCup points earner without a win. Wide fairways this week will give him more chances to find greens in regulation. Keegan Bradley ($8,100) won in the Philadelphia area at Aronimink Golf Club in 2018 against an elite field at the BMW Championship. The 2023 champion at the Travelers and current Ryder Cup captain enjoys his golf in this part of the world. Ranking sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green, he will give his putter plenty of chances to get hot. Robert MacIntyre ($8,000), like his Ryder Cup teammate McIlroy, proved he can unlock old-school, winding, short target-based golf courses by winning the RBC Canadian Open in 2024.
Justin Rose ($7,600), the winner of the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, 11 miles away, will appreciate the similarities of the classic courses. The two par 5s at Wissahickon play less than 555 yards, and there is plenty of fairway to find off the tee, 32 yards on average in the landing areas. For the second time this season, Texan Sam Stevens ($6,700) has qualified via the Aon Swing 5 for a Signature Event. Finishing second at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January forced him into Pebble Beach, where he shared 17th. His second podium of the season, solo third last weekend, gives him another chance to add to his FedExCup points and bank account.
Tom Hoge ($6,700) has earned T18 or better money in four consecutive outings playing his own ball. Not one of the longest hitters, the Texan sits 12th in SG: Approach the Green and 51st in SG: Putting. Massachusetts native Michael Thorbjornsen ($6,400) shared second at Corales Puntacana and tied for fourth at the Zurich Classic to gain access via the Aon Swing 5. Unlike Stevens, the Stanford alum is not eligible for the PGA Championship, but another big finish will solve that problem. Neither is Rickie Fowler ($6,300), but his best result in 2025 is T21 from January. Careful.
Here's how I would devise a six-man lineup this week at the Truist Championship, staying within the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Xander Schauffele ($10,200)
- Corey Conners ($8,800)
- Sungjae Im ($8,400)
- Keegan Bradley ($8,100)
- Justin Rose ($7,600)
- Sam Stevens ($6,700)
