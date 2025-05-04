Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler's record-setting win earns $1.78M, 500 FedExCup points at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Scottie Scheffler taps in to secure wire-to-wire win at THE CJ CUP
Written by Rob Bolton
When Scottie Scheffler isn’t winning often enough to replace the headline of his last victory with the next one, curiosity as to why is inevitable. But so it seems is the next victory. It’s the phenomenon of a phenomenal talent.
No further questions.
The world’s No. 1-ranked player and reigning FedExCup champion prevailed at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on Sunday. It’s his first win of the 2025 season, and he converted in record fashion.
With a 72-hole score of 31-under 253, Scheffler matched the PGA TOUR’s aggregate record (1983-present). He romped by eight strokes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, a drive short enough from home that he slept in his own bed all week.
Scheffler’s 14th career PGA TOUR title is his first wire-to-wire victory without the benefit of FedExCup Starting Strokes (2024 TOUR Championship). The 500 FedExCup points he earned lift him to second in the FedExCup standings. He also banks $1,782,000. And while he’s exempt into all tournaments this season, he wasn’t yet eligible for the 2026 edition of The Sentry until now. His membership exemption also regains its full reach to five years and through his age-34 season of 2030.
Scottie Scheffler uses the slope to make birdie at THE CJ CUP
Not that anyone had reason to worry, but bettors haven’t been in a position to strike with any force pre-tournament despite zero victories in his first eight starts of 2025. And while he’s been on the board for somewhere in the vicinity of +350 or +400 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, he was way down at +280 for THE CJ CUP because of his relative strength to the field. When he opened with 61, suddenly +280 felt like a gift.
Erik van Rooyen (+17000) goes into the annals as the runner-up and de facto champion of the B-flight. He was three shots clear of Sam Stevens (+8000) in third.
At +1800 and another swing back in solo fourth, Jordan Spieth was the second-shortest to win in what is a hometown event for him as well. He closed with a field-low 62 on Sunday. All three of his top 10s in 13 career starts across three courses in this event are at TPC Craig Ranch.
Elsewhere ...
Taylor Pendrith was defending his first title as a professional but missed the cut on the number. He was tied for the fifth-shortest to win at +3000. The Canuck won twice on PGA TOUR Canada in what was his last season on that circuit in 2019.
Back on his own ball this week, last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans breakthrough winner Ben Griffin (+4000) also checked up one stroke outside the cut line. His partner at TPC Louisiana, Andrew Novak, took the week off.
Both of the Højgaard twins, who finished second in the bayou, cashed in Texas. Rasmus (+4500) placed 48th and beat Nicolai (+6500) by three.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+280)
|253 / -31
|500.000
|$1,782,000.00
|2
|Erik van Rooyen (+17000)
|261 / -23
|300.000
|$1,079,100.00
|3
|Sam Stevens (+8000)
|264 / -20
|190.000
|$683,100.00
|4
|Jordan Spieth (+1800)
|265 / -19
|135.000
|$485,100.00
|T5
|Sam Burns (+3000)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T5
|Mark Hubbard (+17000)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T5
|Takumi Kanaya (+17000)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T5
|Will Gordon (+50000)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T5
|Eric Cole (+7500)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T5
|Kurt Kitayama (+9000)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T5
|Adam Schenk (+30000)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T5
|Ricky Castillo (+15000)
|267 / -17
|84.375
|$305,971.88
|T13
|Antoine Rozner (+22000)
|268 / -16
|58.500
|$200,475.00
|T13
|Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)
|268 / -16
|58.500
|$200,475.00
|T15
|Matt McCarty (+10000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Chris Gotterup (+12000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Max McGreevy (+12000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Chandler Phillips (+22000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Si Woo Kim (+3000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Cameron Champ (+12000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Vince Whaley (+11000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Kevin Roy (+15000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Patrick Rodgers (+10000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T15
|Andrew Putnam (+17000)
|269 / -15
|46.000
|$136,719.00
|T25
|Ross Steelman (+60000)
|270 / -14
|n/a (non-member)
|$79,447.50
|T25
|Pierceson Coody (+12000)
|270 / -14
|33.250
|$79,447.50
|T25
|Danny Walker (+20000)
|270 / -14
|33.250
|$79,447.50
|T25
|Nico Echavarria (+11000)
|270 / -14
|33.250
|$79,447.50
|T29
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|271 / -13
|27.250
|$66,330.00
|T29
|Taylor Dickson (+60000)
|271 / -13
|27.250
|$66,330.00
|T29
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)
|271 / -13
|27.250
|$66,330.00
|T29
|Trey Mullinax (+20000)
|271 / -13
|27.250
|$66,330.00
|T33
|Doug Ghim (+9000)
|272 / -12
|20.583
|$52,800.00
|T33
|Harry Hall (+7500)
|272 / -12
|20.583
|$52,800.00
|T33
|Niklas Nørgaard (+10000)
|272 / -12
|20.583
|$52,800.00
|T33
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+7000)
|272 / -12
|20.583
|$52,800.00
|T33
|Ben Martin (+35000)
|272 / -12
|20.583
|$52,800.00
|T33
|Sungjae Im (+2500)
|272 / -12
|20.583
|$52,800.00
|T39
|Jake Knapp (+4500)
|273 / -11
|14.500
|$40,095.00
|T39
|Rikuya Hoshino (+25000)
|273 / -11
|14.500
|$40,095.00
|T39
|Alex Smalley (+7000)
|273 / -11
|14.500
|$40,095.00
|T39
|Joseph Bramlett (+20000)
|273 / -11
|14.500
|$40,095.00
|T39
|Sami Välimäki (+9000)
|273 / -11
|14.500
|$40,095.00
|T39
|Nate Lashley (+35000)
|273 / -11
|14.500
|$40,095.00
|T45
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|274 / -10
|10.500
|$31,185.00
|T45
|Matteo Manassero (+35000)
|274 / -10
|10.500
|$31,185.00
|T45
|Davis Riley (+8000)
|274 / -10
|10.500
|$31,185.00
|48
|Rasmus Højgaard (+4500)
|275 / -9
|9.500
|$27,621.00
|T49
|Karl Vilips (+12000)
|276 / -8
|8.500
|$25,509.00
|T49
|Webb Simpson (+30000)
|276 / -8
|8.500
|$25,509.00
|T49
|Patton Kizzire (+50000)
|276 / -8
|8.500
|$25,509.00
|T52
|David Skinns (+60000)
|277 / -7
|6.750
|$23,710.50
|T52
|Ben Kohles (+27000)
|277 / -7
|6.750
|$23,710.50
|T52
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+25000)
|277 / -7
|6.750
|$23,710.50
|T52
|Rico Hoey (+8000)
|277 / -7
|6.750
|$23,710.50
|T56
|Isaiah Salinda (+7000)
|278 / -6
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T56
|Nicolai Højgaard (+6500)
|278 / -6
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T56
|Matt Kuchar (+11000)
|278 / -6
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T56
|Stephan Jaeger (+4000)
|278 / -6
|5.500
|$22,770.00
|T60
|Byeong Hun An (+2500)
|279 / -5
|4.700
|$21,978.00
|T60
|Cam Davis (+9000)
|279 / -5
|4.700
|$21,978.00
|T60
|Ryan Fox (+12000)
|279 / -5
|4.700
|$21,978.00
|T60
|Victor Perez (+12000)
|279 / -5
|4.700
|$21,978.00
|64
|Brandon Matthews (+100000)
|280 / -4
|4.200
|$21,483.00
|T65
|Mac Meissner (+22000)
|282 / -2
|3.900
|$21,186.00
|T65
|Beau Hossler (+12000)
|282 / -2
|3.900
|$21,186.00
|T67
|Camilo Villegas (+75000)
|283 / -1
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|T67
|Alejandro Tosti (+8000)
|283 / -1
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|T67
|Rafael Campos (+100000)
|283 / -1
|3.400
|$20,691.00
|70
|John Pak (+75000)
|286 / 2
|3.000
|$20,295.00
