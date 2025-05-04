PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler's record-setting win earns $1.78M, 500 FedExCup points at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Scottie Scheffler taps in to secure wire-to-wire win at THE CJ CUP

Scottie Scheffler taps in to secure wire-to-wire win at THE CJ CUP

    Written by Rob Bolton

    When Scottie Scheffler isn’t winning often enough to replace the headline of his last victory with the next one, curiosity as to why is inevitable. But so it seems is the next victory. It’s the phenomenon of a phenomenal talent.

    No further questions.

    The world’s No. 1-ranked player and reigning FedExCup champion prevailed at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on Sunday. It’s his first win of the 2025 season, and he converted in record fashion.

    With a 72-hole score of 31-under 253, Scheffler matched the PGA TOUR’s aggregate record (1983-present). He romped by eight strokes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, a drive short enough from home that he slept in his own bed all week.

    Scheffler’s 14th career PGA TOUR title is his first wire-to-wire victory without the benefit of FedExCup Starting Strokes (2024 TOUR Championship). The 500 FedExCup points he earned lift him to second in the FedExCup standings. He also banks $1,782,000. And while he’s exempt into all tournaments this season, he wasn’t yet eligible for the 2026 edition of The Sentry until now. His membership exemption also regains its full reach to five years and through his age-34 season of 2030.


    Scottie Scheffler uses the slope to make birdie at THE CJ CUP

    Scottie Scheffler uses the slope to make birdie at THE CJ CUP


    Not that anyone had reason to worry, but bettors haven’t been in a position to strike with any force pre-tournament despite zero victories in his first eight starts of 2025. And while he’s been on the board for somewhere in the vicinity of +350 or +400 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, he was way down at +280 for THE CJ CUP because of his relative strength to the field. When he opened with 61, suddenly +280 felt like a gift.

    Erik van Rooyen (+17000) goes into the annals as the runner-up and de facto champion of the B-flight. He was three shots clear of Sam Stevens (+8000) in third.

    At +1800 and another swing back in solo fourth, Jordan Spieth was the second-shortest to win in what is a hometown event for him as well. He closed with a field-low 62 on Sunday. All three of his top 10s in 13 career starts across three courses in this event are at TPC Craig Ranch.

    Elsewhere ...

    Taylor Pendrith was defending his first title as a professional but missed the cut on the number. He was tied for the fifth-shortest to win at +3000. The Canuck won twice on PGA TOUR Canada in what was his last season on that circuit in 2019.

    Back on his own ball this week, last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans breakthrough winner Ben Griffin (+4000) also checked up one stroke outside the cut line. His partner at TPC Louisiana, Andrew Novak, took the week off.

    Both of the Højgaard twins, who finished second in the bayou, cashed in Texas. Rasmus (+4500) placed 48th and beat Nicolai (+6500) by three.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+280)253 / -31500.000$1,782,000.00
    2Erik van Rooyen (+17000)261 / -23300.000$1,079,100.00
    3Sam Stevens (+8000)264 / -20190.000$683,100.00
    4Jordan Spieth (+1800)265 / -19135.000$485,100.00
    T5Sam Burns (+3000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T5Mark Hubbard (+17000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T5Takumi Kanaya (+17000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T5Will Gordon (+50000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T5Eric Cole (+7500)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T5Kurt Kitayama (+9000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T5Adam Schenk (+30000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T5Ricky Castillo (+15000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
    T13Antoine Rozner (+22000)268 / -1658.500$200,475.00
    T13Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)268 / -1658.500$200,475.00
    T15Matt McCarty (+10000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Chris Gotterup (+12000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Max McGreevy (+12000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Chandler Phillips (+22000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Si Woo Kim (+3000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Cameron Champ (+12000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Vince Whaley (+11000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Kevin Roy (+15000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Patrick Rodgers (+10000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T15Andrew Putnam (+17000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
    T25Ross Steelman (+60000)270 / -14n/a (non-member)$79,447.50
    T25Pierceson Coody (+12000)270 / -1433.250$79,447.50
    T25Danny Walker (+20000)270 / -1433.250$79,447.50
    T25Nico Echavarria (+11000)270 / -1433.250$79,447.50
    T29Kevin Yu (+8000)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
    T29Taylor Dickson (+60000)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
    T29Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
    T29Trey Mullinax (+20000)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
    T33Doug Ghim (+9000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
    T33Harry Hall (+7500)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
    T33Niklas Nørgaard (+10000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
    T33Michael Thorbjornsen (+7000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
    T33Ben Martin (+35000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
    T33Sungjae Im (+2500)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
    T39Jake Knapp (+4500)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
    T39Rikuya Hoshino (+25000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
    T39Alex Smalley (+7000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
    T39Joseph Bramlett (+20000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
    T39Sami Välimäki (+9000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
    T39Nate Lashley (+35000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
    T45Henrik Norlander (+10000)274 / -1010.500$31,185.00
    T45Matteo Manassero (+35000)274 / -1010.500$31,185.00
    T45Davis Riley (+8000)274 / -1010.500$31,185.00
    48Rasmus Højgaard (+4500)275 / -99.500$27,621.00
    T49Karl Vilips (+12000)276 / -88.500$25,509.00
    T49Webb Simpson (+30000)276 / -88.500$25,509.00
    T49Patton Kizzire (+50000)276 / -88.500$25,509.00
    T52David Skinns (+60000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
    T52Ben Kohles (+27000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
    T52Thomas Rosenmueller (+25000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
    T52Rico Hoey (+8000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
    T56Isaiah Salinda (+7000)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
    T56Nicolai Højgaard (+6500)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
    T56Matt Kuchar (+11000)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
    T56Stephan Jaeger (+4000)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
    T60Byeong Hun An (+2500)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
    T60Cam Davis (+9000)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
    T60Ryan Fox (+12000)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
    T60Victor Perez (+12000)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
    64Brandon Matthews (+100000)280 / -44.200$21,483.00
    T65Mac Meissner (+22000)282 / -23.900$21,186.00
    T65Beau Hossler (+12000)282 / -23.900$21,186.00
    T67Camilo Villegas (+75000)283 / -13.400$20,691.00
    T67Alejandro Tosti (+8000)283 / -13.400$20,691.00
    T67Rafael Campos (+100000)283 / -13.400$20,691.00
    70John Pak (+75000)286 / 23.000$20,295.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW