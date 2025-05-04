By the numbers: Scottie Scheffler ties PGA TOUR scoring record at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Scheffler’s 31-under total is also the lowest score to par in any TOUR event other than The Sentry. Relative to par, the six lowest 72-hole scores on TOUR have occurred at The Sentry, led by Hideki Matsuyama’s 35-under total earlier this year. Scheffler surpassed Dustin Johnson (30-under at the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship) for the non-Sentry mark. Scheffler’s eight-stroke margin of victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is the TOUR’s largest winning margin since Johnson’s 11-stroke romp at the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship (then played as THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston).