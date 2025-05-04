By the numbers: Scottie Scheffler ties PGA TOUR scoring record at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler taps in to secure wire-to-wire win at THE CJ CUP
Written by Kevin Prise
Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler dominated his hometown event, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, to earn his first PGA TOUR title of 2025. He did so in record-tying fashion.
Scheffler finished at 31-under 253 at TPC Craig Ranch, eight strokes clear of Erik van Rooyen, to tie a PGA TOUR record (since 1983) for lowest 72-hole score, total strokes. Scheffler matched Justin Thomas (2017 Sony Open in Hawaii) and Ludvig Åberg (2023 The RSM Classic) with a 253 total across four competitive rounds on TOUR. Thomas and Åberg each shot 253 on a par-70 track (Thomas at Waialae Country Club, Åberg at Sea Island Golf Club). Scheffler shot 253 at 7,596-yard, par-71 TPC Craig Ranch.
Had Scheffler played his last two holes Sunday in even-par, he would have held the PGA TOUR scoring record alone. But he missed the green left at the par-3 17th and flubbed his chip shot en route to a bogey, and he failed to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the par-5 18th, missing an 8-foot birdie putt and settling for par.
Before those final two holes, Scheffler’s week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson was nearly flawless. The world No. 1 carded rounds of 61-63-66-63 at TPC Craig Ranch, becoming the first wire-to-wire winner on TOUR since Lee Hodges at the 2023 3M Open (and just the third wire-to-wire winner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, an event that dates to 1944).
Scottie Scheffler's excellent tee shot leads to birdie on No. 7 at THE CJ CUP
Scheffler led the field at +12.811 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, his second-best approach week on TOUR behind the 2024 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (+12.96). He also ranked third in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Scheffler’s 31-under total is also the lowest score to par in any TOUR event other than The Sentry. Relative to par, the six lowest 72-hole scores on TOUR have occurred at The Sentry, led by Hideki Matsuyama’s 35-under total earlier this year. Scheffler surpassed Dustin Johnson (30-under at the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship) for the non-Sentry mark. Scheffler’s eight-stroke margin of victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is the TOUR’s largest winning margin since Johnson’s 11-stroke romp at the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship (then played as THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston).
Prior to Scheffler’s bogey on No. 17, CBS analyst Colt Knost received a tongue-in-cheek text from Thomas that encouraged Scheffler to be satisfied with a share of the record: “Tell Scottie to just make bogey-par and tie my 72-hole record, please … 31-under is just fine,” Thomas texted Knost. “Take pride in that.”
Scheffler obliged – and he certainly took pride in his first PGA TOUR stroke-play title in Texas, at the same event where he made his first TOUR start in 2014 at age 17.
“It feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these,” said Scheffler, who also won the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas. “And they're pretty special.”