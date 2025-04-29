Bolton: Value of captain elevated with low scoring at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

In a postscript to the analysis at the top, the wide-ranging dispersion of ownership in conjunction with beefy fantasy scoring could yield some wild rides for many of us, but the chalk in this field is limited. In a matrix like this one, gamers who deviate from the chalk will have their day, but frequency will be low; thus, so will its impact. It’s high-risk, high-reward, for which the impact swells only if the chalk cracks, and that occurs at most only twice per season.