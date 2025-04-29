Sleeper Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Cam Davis (+11000) … Since precisely zero of my picks for this bet since we evolved into markets for Sleepers have prevailed, this one is a bone specifically for the bettors who care only about the analytics. First, though, the 30-year-old is proven to be streaky, so it’d be foolish to hurl a dart through a crosswind without merit. To that end, he extinguished a 0-for-5 skid with a T13 at the RBC Heritage, thus proving the value of a guaranteed payday. He and partner Adam Svensson then placed T32 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with 61s in both rounds of better ball. So, with a reversal in form, we now focus solely on Davis’ penchant as a scorer. Although he’s 127th on the PGA TOUR in Greens in Regulation, he’s No. 1 in converting those chances into par breakers and second in putts per GIR. With a shootout on tap in his debut at TPC Craig Ranch, even an average week on approach could thrust him into contention. C’mon, Aussie!