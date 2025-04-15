Oddsmakers put price on single-season 'Rory Slam' in 2025
Written by Will Gray
Even after completing the final leg of the career Grand Slam, the question still lingers: What’s next?
Rory McIlroy is likely still in celebration mode after his playoff win at the Masters Tournament, his first major title in nearly 11 years and the one that had eluded him for the last 14 years. It’s his third win of the year to go along with triumphs at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship, and there’s no denying that he’s heading toward what could be one of the all-time seasons of one of the all-time careers.
When it comes to betting golf majors, everything has started and ended with Scottie Scheffler for more than a year. Scheffler’s historic season last year meant he teed off all four majors as the betting favorite, a trend that extended to last week’s Masters when he finished fourth as the defending champion. But now the script has flipped: It’s McIlroy, not Scheffler, who's the betting favorite for next month’s PGA Championship according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Odds to win PGA Championship (via FanDuel)
- +450: Rory McIlroy
- +490: Scottie Scheffler
- +1500: Ludvig Åberg
- +1700: Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau
It likely helps McIlroy’s case that the PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow, where he has won four times before including just last year. McIlroy finished T22 there at the 2017 PGA Championship.
Looking beyond Quail Hollow, Scheffler remains the favorite at FanDuel for the U.S. Open at Oakmont, but McIlroy is now slightly ahead of him for The Open, which returns to Royal Portrush in his native Northern Ireland. McIlroy missed the cut at both venues the last time out, shooting 77-71 at Oakmont in 2016 and a memorable combo of 79-65 at Royal Portrush in 2019.
Odds to win U.S. Open (Oakmont)
- +430: Scottie Scheffler
- +500: Rory McIlroy
- +1000: Bryson DeChambeau
- +1200: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele
Odds to win The Open (Royal Portrush)
- +470: Rory McIlroy
- +500: Scottie Scheffler
- +1200: Xander Schauffele
- +1400: Ludvig Åberg
But just as Scheffler’s Masters victory in 2024 set off a discussion of (and odds around) a potential "Scheffler Slam," so too did McIlroy’s watershed victory prompt the creation of some new markets.
Having become just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy is +9500 for a truly unprecedented feat: capturing all four majors in a single year. By comparison, Scheffler was +8000 to achieve the same feat a year ago after slipping into the green jacket. (Both men also preceded their Masters victory with a PLAYERS title.)
Already with one major under his belt this year, McIlroy is +160 to win any of the three remaining majors in 2025 and +1000 to pick up two of the remaining three trophies.
How many majors will Rory McIlroy win in 2025?
- One: N/A
- Two or more: +160
- Three or more: +1000
- Four (Grand Slam): +9500
McIlroy memorably won two majors in a single season back in 2014, when he captured The Open and PGA Championship within a matter of weeks when the latter was still played in August. Since then, three other players have won multiple majors in a single year: Jordan Spieth in 2015 (Masters and U.S. Open), Brooks Koepka in 2018 (U.S. Open and PGA Championship) and Xander Schauffele in 2024 (PGA Championship and The Open).
The last to win three majors in a single year was Tiger Woods in 2000 (U.S. Open, The Open and PGA Championship).
