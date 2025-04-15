Oddsmakers put price on single-season 'Rory Slam' in 2025

Rory McIlroy is likely still in celebration mode after his playoff win at the Masters Tournament, his first major title in nearly 11 years and the one that had eluded him for the last 14 years. It’s his third win of the year to go along with triumphs at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS Championship, and there’s no denying that he’s heading toward what could be one of the all-time seasons of one of the all-time careers.