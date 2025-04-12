Timeline of all of Rory McIlroy’s close calls at Masters Tournament

It was McIlroy’s first top-10 at the Masters since the heartbreak of 2011, but the Irishman was never really in this one. After a first-round 71, McIlroy shot 77 in the second round and made the cut on the number. It was part of a trend of disaster rounds for McIlroy in the 2010s that derailed his hopes of a green jacket. He shot 71-69 on the weekend to finish T8, eight shots back of Bubba Watson.