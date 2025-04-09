Masters minutiae: Ten facts you might not know about year’s first major

It might be the bill that players would most like to pay. The winner sets the menu for the celebratory occasion the following year, known officially in tournament parlance as the Masters Club dinner. It’s the most exclusive dinner date in the game, with only club chairman Fred Ridley joining the past champions in the room – no other guests in attendance. The one catch for the winner? He foots the bill for his own dinner, which has been known to dip well into five figures. On the plus side, after that he has decades of free meals to look forward to among some of the most exclusive company in golf.