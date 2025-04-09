Masters minutiae: Ten facts you might not know about year’s first major
Written by Will Gray
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The 89th Masters is about to get underway, with a field of 95 players all vying for one of the biggest prizes in all of golf.
But as with most elements tied to proceedings to Augusta National Golf Club, there are layers. It’s not just the champion that will walk away with some hardware (or glassware), and there are some well-established traditions that might slip past casual golf fans but help to shape the history of the tournament.
Here are 10 facts you may not know about the Masters:
Caddie bibs
The white jumpsuits worn by caddies at the Masters are iconic, but did you know that the numbers on each bib have meaning? Players are numbered in the order in which they arrive on-site to register for the tournament, with one lone exception: The defending champion receives caddie bib No. 1 regardless of when he arrives. That means this year that the first person on-site was Max Greyserman (No. 2) and the last was Phil Mickelson (No. 95).
Justin Thomas' caddie displays the No. 60 at the Masters. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
One of the most notable caddie bib numbers over the years has been No. 89 – which Jack Nicklaus had in 1986 and Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia had in back-to-back victories in 2016 and 2017.
Winner’s green jacket
We know it well – the champion Sunday evening slips into a green jacket, with a little helping hand from the defending champ. But the jacket is not his to keep – the reigning champion is able to wear the jacket wherever he wants for a year. When he returns the next spring to defend his title, it goes back into his locker – and from there can only be worn when on property at Augusta National.
Champions’ dinner
It might be the bill that players would most like to pay. The winner sets the menu for the celebratory occasion the following year, known officially in tournament parlance as the Masters Club dinner. It’s the most exclusive dinner date in the game, with only club chairman Fred Ridley joining the past champions in the room – no other guests in attendance. The one catch for the winner? He foots the bill for his own dinner, which has been known to dip well into five figures. On the plus side, after that he has decades of free meals to look forward to among some of the most exclusive company in golf.
Runner-up rewards
Even those that come achingly close to capturing a green jacket still leave town with a little something. The runner-up still gets both a silver medal and a silver salver, and their name is engraved on the permanent Masters trophy that remains at Augusta National. If they lose in a playoff, there’s also some on-course recognition (more on that below).
Crystal glassware
Vase, bowl or glasses … take your pick. There’s plenty of crystal up for grabs once the competition starts, awarded by the tournament for a range of accomplishments. Any eagle during tournament play gets a pair of crystal glasses, while a large crystal bowl is awarded to players who make an ace (or double eagle) during competition. There’s also a crystal vase awarded to anyone that shoots the low score of each tournament round. All crystal is engraved with the player’s name, event year and specific accomplishment.
Dedicated bridges
There are three iconic bridges spread across the second nine, and they all bear recognizable names. The Hogan Bridge leads players to the 12th green at the heart of Amen Corner, named after the 1951 and 1953 champion, while the Nelson Bridge leads players from tee to fairway on No. 13 in honor of Byron Nelson, who won the Masters in 1937 and 1942. It’s only fitting that the bridge leading to the 15th green bears the name of Gene Sarazen, who hit one of the most famous shots in golf there en route to his win at the 1935 Masters.
Record fountain
If you’re fortunate enough to walk the grounds of Augusta National as a patron, save some time for a stroll behind the 17th green. There you’ll find a hexagonal water fountain, which details a chronology of course record progressions. It also lists the name of each year’s champion, along with a line to denote those players who tied for the low 72-hole score but lost in a playoff.
Hole names
Originally the site of Fruitland Nurseries before transforming into a golf course in the 1930s, each hole at Augusta National is named after a different flowering plant found on property. The tournament is well-known for its azaleas, but that’s specifically a reference to the par-5 13th hole, where the flowers bloom the brightest behind the iconic green.
A closer look at Augusta National's 10th hole. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Crow’s Nest
Tight quarters, but a special opportunity. Amateurs in the Masters field are invited to stay in the Crow’s Nest, with the 30-by-40-foot room offering enough space for up to five players to stay during tournament week. The room sits above the cupola in the clubhouse, and there’s enough space for a game table, sofa and chairs in addition to beds. Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw and Tiger Woods all stayed there as amateurs before going on to win multiple green jackets.
Past champion benefits
Once you win the Masters, you get to enjoy the spoils of victory. That includes an honorary membership at Augusta National, allowing players to return to play the course outside of Masters prep. There’s also a special block of tee times reserved the Sunday before tournament week specifically for past champions to play with a guest – an opportunity that defending champ Scottie Scheffler used to play with his mother this week. Oh, and don’t forget about the chance to return for the annual champions’ dinner and try on the green jacket after a year apart.