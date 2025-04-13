Golfbet recap: Five betting takeaways from Rory McIlroy’s 2025 Masters victory

In an effort to zig while others are zagging, the next few weeks may be a “buy low” opportunity on Schauffele, who will go for two straight PGA Championship titles at Quail Hollow – where he narrowly lost to McIlroy last year. McIlroy is going to get a lion’s share of the attention heading to Charlotte (and beyond), and Scheffler’s fourth-place showing at Augusta National proved that he’s still going to be a prominent factor in the majors. But Schauffele still possesses all the shots, and now he may be edging back toward a clean bill of health. After starting the year as the second favorite in the majors behind Scheffler, he’s now out to +1700 for Quail Hollow. Should Schauffele build upon the progress he made this week, he’s not going to be the fourth- or fifth-best choice on the major odds boards for very long.