Bolton: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler set to duel at Augusta National

Viktor Hovland ... It’s objectively hilarious that he prevailed in his last start at the Valspar Championship what with all of the uncertainty concerning his swing and those who he allows to toy with it. We’re about to find out if it was merely the best kind of anomaly or the next in a series of reminders that he’s that good. He’s making his sixth start at Augusta National where the knock on him is how weaknesses in his short game can be exposed, but my volley is that it won’t matter if he doesn’t miss any greens in regulation. Has just one top 20 thus far, though – a T7 in 2023.