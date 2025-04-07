DFS Dish: Jordan Spieth offers enough wizardry to merit Masters roster spot

For those digging deeper to zig when the masses zag, I would look at Cameron Smith ($8,200). Cashing in the top 10 in four of his last five, the favorable driving conditions combined with his all-world short game make him stand out at this price. Making his 14th start, Jason Day ($7,600), when healthy, has shined on this track from the word "go." Sharing second on debut in 2011, he knows all the nooks and crannies and owns four top-10 results. Patrick Reed ($7,300), the 2018 champion, has added T12 or better in four of his last five editions. Along with Scheffler and Garcia, he’s the only winner in the last decade to rank outside the top 10 in SG: Approach. Why? His short game is incredible, and Augusta National gives the players plenty of room to work it off the tee. Balancing a ball-striking lineup with elite short-game players, especially putters, will not hurt.