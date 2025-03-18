Bolton: Aim for long-term roster management at Valspar Championship

Victor Perez ... The Frenchman was the last to opt out of THE PLAYERS due to an injured back. It may have been temporary but it certainly was untimely. Meanwhile, although he’s 133rd in the FedExCup, it’s too early in the season to worry that he’s feeling the heat to push only one week later so as not to fall further behind, but it can’t be ruled out, either. If there’s reason to exhale, and using last season as a comp for his scheduling, he didn’t return to the DP World Tour until after the FedExCup Playoffs.