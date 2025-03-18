DFS Dish: Secure Sepp Straka in lineups for Valspar Championship

Digging deeper for top-heavy lineups, I’d look in the direction of course horse Joseph Bramlett ($7,100) or quietly emerging Quade Cummins ($6,800). Bramlett has rattled off four straight paydays with T17 in 2024 the best of the bunch and ran third at the Puerto Rico Open two weeks ago. Cummins has played three consecutive weekends and four of five and has pocketed T34 or better each time. His current form might put others off, but K.H. Lee ($6,200) has a healthy record at the Copperhead Course. His last three visits have resulted in paychecks of T9, T19, and T29 in three of the last four seasons.