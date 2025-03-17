Odds Outlook: Valspar Championship

Tommy Fleetwood (+1400) makes his fifth start of the year and will attempt to extend his streak to five paydays of T22 or better, including T14 last week at THE PLAYERS. The par-71 extends 12 additional yards to 7,352 yards, and he has enjoyed his previous eight loops on the property north of Tampa. Picking up a check for T16 in 2022, he returned with T3 in 2023 and has never produced a round above 71. Yet to win on the PGA TOUR, the owner of eight victories worldwide, the Englishman has yet to crack the code on TOUR, but he excels on demanding layouts. The Copperhead Course, when the wind blows, ranks in the top 10 annually.