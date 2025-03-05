DFS Dish: Lean on Ludvig Åberg to power lineups at Bay Hill

Among my top targets this week are Åberg ($9,900) and Justin Thomas ($9,400), both of whom have gotten off to strong starts in 2025. Åberg is making his first start since his victory at Torrey Pines (The Genesis Invitational), while Thomas is riding a run of three top-10 finishes in his last four starts dating back to a runner-up finish at The American Express. Both would likely see their salaries approach or exceed the $10,000 mark if Scheffler or McIlroy were not in the field, so they could provide some options for folks looking for unique lineups in a week when the top two targets will receive plenty of attention.