DFS Dish: Lean on Ludvig Åberg to power lineups at Bay Hill
3 Min Read
Written by Will Gray
As the spotlight returns to another Signature Event on the PGA TOUR, expect some lopsided lineups for DFS contests in Orlando.
By this point, bettors have certainly caught up to the trend that top stars have dominated the Signatures over the last year, with four players – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg – combining to win each of the last nine events. Longshots have factored in and can create some value lower in the lineup, but there’s no mistaking the need for some strong chalk to anchor around.
This week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, much of the focus surrounds Scheffler and McIlroy, two of only three (along with Jason Day) former champions in the 72-man field at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Scheffler is in search of his third red cardigan in four years, while McIlroy won here seven years ago.
They’re understandably the top salary options in DraftKings DFS contests, priced at $12,000 and $10,800, respectively. Rostering either player will mean some serious adjustments later in the lineup to stay within a $50,000 budget. Neither choice is without merit given their track record at Arnie’s Place, but there are other options near the top of the board that could offer increased flexibility elsewhere.
Among my top targets this week are Åberg ($9,900) and Justin Thomas ($9,400), both of whom have gotten off to strong starts in 2025. Åberg is making his first start since his victory at Torrey Pines (The Genesis Invitational), while Thomas is riding a run of three top-10 finishes in his last four starts dating back to a runner-up finish at The American Express. Both would likely see their salaries approach or exceed the $10,000 mark if Scheffler or McIlroy were not in the field, so they could provide some options for folks looking for unique lineups in a week when the top two targets will receive plenty of attention.
Further down the list, don’t look past Keegan Bradley ($8,400), who has finished outside the top 35 just once in five starts this year. Bradley has been a staple at this event over the last 12 years, including a couple of close calls, and his high apex height with irons could come in handy should conditions firm up over the weekend. Likewise, Russell Henley ($8,800) is a player worth consideration after contending deep into the weekend at PGA National. Henley finally cracked the code at Bay Hill last year, finishing T4, and also has a T13 result from 2022. The tougher conditions get, the stronger Henley’s candidacy becomes.
Golfbet Roundtable: Be sure to pick a favorite this week
For players who might round out a roster, there are several choices in the sub-$6,500 range. Can Max Homa spark a turnaround? Will Nick Dunlap shine in his second appearance as a pro? Can Joe Highsmith and Brian Campbell capitalize on the recent victories that netted them spots in this week’s limited field?
The best of the bunch, though, may be Justin Rose ($6,100). The Englishman has missed the cut here the last three years, and he hasn’t played the weekend since 2019. But when he was at his peak, this was a place where Rose tended to play well – six top-15 finishes in a seven-start stretch from 2011 to 2018. A recipient this week of the Arnold Palmer Award, Rose struggled in two different starts at Torrey Pines but contended at Pebble Beach en route to a T3 finish. In terms of low-price options, he’s someone with considerable upside.
Here's how I would devise a six-man lineup this week at Bay Hill, staying within the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Ludvig Åberg ($9,900)
- Justin Thomas ($9,400)
- Russell Henley ($8,800)
- Keegan Bradley ($8,400)
- Harris English ($6,600)
- Justin Rose ($6,100)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.