Odds Outlook: Shane Lowry headlines wide-open field at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott
It’s tough to pick a clear favorite this week on the PGA TOUR – for oddsmakers as well as bettors.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches represents a shift east to kick off the Florida Swing, the first of four straight events to be played in the Sunshine State. PGA National Resort plays host for the 19th straight year, and while this event represents a return “home” for many players who live in South Florida, oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook are shaping this up as a wide-open affair.
No player opened with odds shorter than +2000 Monday, the first such occurrence on TOUR in 2025 and signaling that this week’s event in Palm Beach Gardens could prove a difficult handicap. Shane Lowry (+2000) leads the way, an Irishman who now makes his home in Jupiter some eight miles up the road. A runner-up earlier this month at Pebble Beach, Lowry has never missed the cut in seven visits to PGA National and is angling for his fourth straight top-five finish.
Although four of the last six to lift the trophy at PGA National have been first-time winners on TOUR, none of the favorites this week fall into that category. Russell Henley (+2200), the 2014 champion, is one of four players from the top eight choices to have secured victory on the Jack Nicklaus redesign. The Georgian owns three top-10 paychecks from 10 starts, including T3 in 2021, and will feel right at home on the Bermudagrass. Playing four weekends from four starts on the West Coast Swing saw him cash T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, another event he previously won, and T5 at Pebble Beach. The notorious fairway finder keeps it in play off the tee, and that goes a long way to contending this week.
The only winner from the 2025 season entered this week among the favorites is also a former champion at the Cognizant Classic. Austrian Sepp Straka (+2200) outlasted a late Sunday rainstorm (and Lowry) for the 2022 title. Players from the University of Georgia have won the event four times in the last 11 years. He joins 2023 winner Chris Kirk (+7000), 2019 winner Keith Mitchell (+3500), and Henley as those who have completed the 72 holes on top. Straka ranks in the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Total, Approach, and Tee-to-Green, and has not finished worse than T30 in five of six events in 2025, including his win at The American Express in January.
Sepp Straka wins The American Express
Another victory at Palm Beach Gardens for 2020 winner Sungjae Im (+2200) would make him the eighth different champion from nine countries on TOUR in 2025. The youngest to finish the job at 21, the South Korean broke his maiden in his second visit and followed with T8 in defense. His last three starts resulted in a pair of missed cuts and T42. Cashing in the top five in two of his first three starts, a solo third at The Sentry and T4 at the Farmers Insurance Open, he needs to tune up his iron game on approach to add to those totals.
Floridian Daniel Berger (+2800) has picked up the pace in his last two starts on TOUR and should be on the radar this week. After a quiet MC-T21-MC start, Berger posted four rounds in the 60s at TPC Scottsdale for T2, earned a spot into The Genesis Invitational, and secured T12 at Torrey Pines two weeks ago. The keys to his successes early this season have been his navigation tee-to-green, currently fourth on TOUR, and his top-10 ranking in Total Driving. Falling in a playoff in 2015 as a rookie on debut, he also owned a five-shot lead after 54 holes in 2022 before sliding to fourth, his third top-five result in eight attempts.
Taylor Pendrith (+3000) opened the 2025 season with five consecutive paydays, including T13, T7, and T9. Relying on the driver, the Canadian has been eating up strokes off-the-tee and tee-to-green. Ranking in the top 15 in each category, the only club in the bag off to a slow start was the normally reliable putter. Sitting 156th in SG: Putting, a warm week in Florida might be the exact tonic to fire up the flatstick. In 10 rounds at The Champion Course, he posted seven rounds of 69, but his best result was T25 in 2022.
With a win this week, Min Woo Lee (+3300) would also add his name to the list of different international champions of 2025. The Australian shared second last year during the first event played to par 71. His total of 14-under-par would have tied the old tournament scoring record on the par 70 layout, set by Kirk in 2023. In eight loops, four at par 70 and four at par 71, the 26-year-old from Perth has posted six scores in the 60s. Never a winner on TOUR, he would become the fifth first-timer in seven years to break through at "The Bear Trap" in Palm Beach Gardens.
Jordan Spieth (+4000) was a late add to the Cognizant field Friday night, and he’ll be making his first career start at PGA National. Spieth challenged earlier this month at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing T4, then missed the cut at Torrey Pines in his next start.
Jack Nicklaus, designer of the Champion Course, will be featured plenty this week. Regardless of the host course, he is the only player to win the event in back-to-back years (1977-78). Last year’s top man, Austin Eckroat (+5000), became the fifth consecutive winner to finish in the top seven in Greens in Regulation. Eckroat led the field in that category and established the tournament scoring record of 17 under. … Brian Harman (+6000) also played at the University of Georgia and is the only player in the field to post 61 at the Champion Course. ... Brian Campbell (+9000) won for the first time on TOUR last week in Mexico and will look to keep the momentum going.
Here's a look at some of the other notable odds for the rest of the field, via FanDuel:
- +3500: Byeong Hun An
- +4000: Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, Davis Thompson
- +4500: Michael Kim, Ben Griffin
- +5000: Patrick Rodgers, Billy Horschel, Kurt Kitayama, Luke Clanton (a), Max Greyserman, Andrew Novak, J.J. Spaun
- +5500: Rickie Fowler (2017 winner), Alex Smalley, Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas
- +6000: Nicolai Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
- +6500: Erik van Rooyen, Patrick Fishburn, Jesper Svensson, Carson Young, Mac Meissner
- +7000: Beau Hossler, Seamus Power
- +7500: Niklas Nørgaard, Bud Cauley
- +8000: Jake Knapp, Lee Hodges, Eric Cole
- +9000: Ryan Gerard, Doug Ghim, Kevin Roy, Mackenzie Hughes, Pierceson Coody, Thorbjørn Olesen C.T. Pan
