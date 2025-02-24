Odds Outlook: Shane Lowry headlines wide-open field at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Although four of the last six to lift the trophy at PGA National have been first-time winners on TOUR, none of the favorites this week fall into that category. Russell Henley (+2200), the 2014 champion, is one of four players from the top eight choices to have secured victory on the Jack Nicklaus redesign. The Georgian owns three top-10 paychecks from 10 starts, including T3 in 2021, and will feel right at home on the Bermudagrass. Playing four weekends from four starts on the West Coast Swing saw him cash T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, another event he previously won, and T5 at Pebble Beach. The notorious fairway finder keeps it in play off the tee, and that goes a long way to contending this week.