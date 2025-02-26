DFS Dish: Be wary of possible winds when building lineups for Cognizant Classic

In the $8,000s you have to keep an eye on Cameron Young ($8,800) and defending champion Austin Eckroat ($8,100). Young was T16 in 2022 and T4 in 2024 at PGA National and has a few top 15s already this season to have the former PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year on your radar. Eckroat showed his win last season was no fluke, backing it up with another late in the fall season. Like Young, has two top 15s this season. Also in that bracket is first-time participant Jordan Spieth ($8,600). Does one gamble on a player who can be erratic at times, and as such could easily find water that lies on 15 of 18 holes, but who also is a known winner on TOUR?