Jordan Spieth, wife Annie expecting third child in July
Written by Staff
The Spieth family is growing.
Jordan Spieth and his wife Annie are expecting their third child in July. Spieth revealed the news Wednesday during an appearance on "The Smylie Show," a podcast hosted by NBC Sports’ Smylie Kaufman.
“We have a third coming in July, so it’s busy,” Spieth told Kaufman, answering a question of how he spent his offseason.
Spieth’s eldest son, Sammy, is 3 years old. His daughter, Sophie, is 17 months old.
“My son turned three in November, so we had his birthday and stuff. He loves monster trucks, we were at the monster truck rally,” Spieth said. “My daughter turned one in September, so we had her birthday right after we got home from Colorado after I had my surgery.”
Life will only get busier for the Spieths with baby No. 3 on the way.