1H AGO

Points and payouts: Brian Campbell banks $1.26M, 500 FedExCup points at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

3 Min Read

Golfbet News


    Written by Rob Bolton

    It took four years, but we finally were treated to a standoff at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, only in this version there was a definitive champion.

    Brian Campbell and Aldrich Potgieter stared at each other all weekend at Vidanta Vallarta until Campbell emerged with the victory on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff, the first one needed in the brief history of the tournament as a PGA TOUR stop.

    Given that the 31-year-old Campbell never had won in 27 career starts on the PGA TOUR and settled for no better than five second-place finishes in 159 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, it makes a lot of sense how he prevailed on Sunday, for it also could be defined as a road less traveled.

    Campbell’s tee ball on the 540-yard, par-5 18th hole was headed out of bounds to the right until it caromed off a tree and into play, albeit 311 yards from the hole. After good placement in the fairway with his second, a deft approach to 43 inches set up the birdie attempt that he buried. Potgieter, who won’t turn 21 until Sept. 13, already had missed his try for birdie from just outside 6 feet.


    Brian Campbell gets lucky break off trees and wins the Mexico Open

    Brian Campbell gets lucky break off trees and wins the Mexico Open


    Unlike Potgieter, a PGA TOUR rookie who was in contention deep into the Farmers Insurance Open where he finished T15 and just +5500 to win the Mexico Open pre-tournament at FanDuel, Campbell was an exceptionally lucrative +25000. (He arrived just 1-for-3 with but a T51 at The American Express.) He easily supplants Nick Taylor as the longest winner of the first eight tournaments of 2025. The Canadian was +11000 pre-tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he captured victory.

    Campbell joins WM Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry as a first-time winner this season. With the victory in Mexico, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,260,000. He’s now exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, all for the first time. He’s also now eligible for all five remaining Signature Events and the 2026 edition of The Sentry. His PGA TOUR membership exemption extends through 2027 in the winners category.

    Isaiah Salinda was one of five to sign for a field-low, 6-under 65 in the finale, but he was the best of that subset in checking up one stroke outside the playoff. The rookie was +17000 to win.

    Tournament favorite Akshay Bhatia (+1600) finished ninth. Jake Knapp was +4000 to defend his first title on the PGA TOUR before sharing 25th place with six others.

    The recent winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, Justin Hastings, gave his investors on board at +27000 a bit of a thrill with a T13. Same goes for 2024 U.S. Amateur champ José Luis Ballester Barrio (+40000), who placed T17. And in his third PGA TOUR start, 17-year-old Blades Brown (+27000) cashed for the first time and finished T34 of the 77 who made the cut.

    NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Brian Campbell (+25000)264 / -20500.000$1,260,000.00
    2Aldrich Potgieter (+5500)264 / -20300.000$763,000.00
    3Isaiah Salinda (+17000)265 / -19190.000$483,000.00
    T4Aaron Rai (+3300)266 / -18122.500$315,000.00
    T4Ben Griffin (+3500)266 / -18122.500$315,000.00
    T6Joel Dahmen (+12000)267 / -1795.000$245,000.00
    T6Stephan Jaeger (+2500)267 / -1795.000$245,000.00
    8Nicolai Højgaard (+4000)268 / -1685.000$218,750.00
    9Akshay Bhatia (+1600)269 / -1580.000$204,750.00
    T10Ryo Hisatsune (+15000)270 / -1470.000$176,750.00
    T10Alejandro Tosti (+10000)270 / -1470.000$176,750.00
    T10Alex Smalley (+4000)270 / -1470.000$176,750.00
    T13Danny Walker (+30000)271 / -1356.250$137,083.33
    T13Henrik Norlander (+15000)271 / -1356.250$137,083.33
    T13Michael Kim (+2500)271 / -1356.250$137,083.33
    T13Justin Hastings - a (+27000)271 / -13n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T17Chan Kim (+8000)272 / -1244.000$99,750.00
    T17Jose Luis Ballester Barrio - a (+40000)272 / -12n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T17Ryan Gerard (+8000)272 / -1244.000$99,750.00
    T17Greyson Sigg (+6000)272 / -1244.000$99,750.00
    T17Joe Highsmith (+8000)272 / -1244.000$99,750.00
    T17John Pak (+75000)272 / -1244.000$99,750.00
    T17Steven Fisk (+25000)272 / -1244.000$99,750.00
    T17Kevin Roy (+7000)272 / -1244.000$99,750.00
    T25Kris Ventura (+9000)273 / -1131.000$59,350.00
    T25Jeremy Paul (+20000)273 / -1131.000$59,350.00
    T25Lanto Griffin (+9000)273 / -1131.000$59,350.00
    T25Jake Knapp (+4000)273 / -1131.000$59,350.00
    T25Max McGreevy (+12000)273 / -1131.000$59,350.00
    T25Ben Kohles (+15000)273 / -1131.000$59,350.00
    T25Patrick Rodgers (+2200)273 / -1131.000$59,350.00
    T32Takumi Kanaya (+11000)274 / -1024.250$46,900.00
    T32Quade Cummins (+15000)274 / -1024.250$46,900.00
    T34Rasmus Højgaard (+1800)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Sami Välimäki (+22000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Taylor Moore (+2500)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Rafael Campos (+60000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Niklas Nørgaard (+4000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Aaron Baddeley (+75000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Jacob Bridgeman (+8000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Blades Brown (+27000)275 / -9n/a (non-member)$35,159.09
    T34Chandler Phillips (+11000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Chad Ramey (+20000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T34Harry Hall (+3000)275 / -917.000$35,159.09
    T45Ben Martin (+17000)276 / -810.250$24,150.00
    T45Hayden Springer (+11000)276 / -810.250$24,150.00
    T45Taylor Montgomery (+25000)276 / -810.250$24,150.00
    T45Kevin Yu (+3500)276 / -810.250$24,150.00
    T49Francesco Molinari (+50000)277 / -77.750$18,573.33
    T49Jesper Svensson (+6000)277 / -77.750$18,573.33
    T49Andrew Putnam (+9000)277 / -77.750$18,573.33
    T49Thorbjørn Olesen (+5500)277 / -77.750$18,573.33
    T49Noah Goodwin (+40000)277 / -77.750$18,573.33
    T49Jonathan Byrd (+75000)277 / -77.750$18,573.33
    T55Ricky Castillo (+11000)278 / -65.700$16,555.00
    T55Frankie Capan III (+10000)278 / -65.700$16,555.00
    T55Scott Piercy (+50000)278 / -65.700$16,555.00
    T55Antoine Rozner (+8000)278 / -65.700$16,555.00
    T59Erik van Rooyen (+6000)279 / -54.900$15,960.00
    T59Sam Ryder (+8000)279 / -54.900$15,960.00
    T59Thriston Lawrence (+12000)279 / -54.900$15,960.00
    T59Adam Svensson (+7500)279 / -54.900$15,960.00
    T63Matt McCarty (+11000)280 / -44.300$15,540.00
    T63Fred Biondi (+100000)280 / -4n/a (non-member)$15,540.00
    T65Emiliano Grillo (+12000)281 / -33.800$15,190.00
    T65Mason Andersen (+75000)281 / -33.800$15,190.00
    T65Santiago de la Fuente (+75000)281 / -3n/a (non-member)$15,190.00
    T68Matteo Manassero (+12000)282 / -23.125$14,700.00
    T68Peter Malnati (+75000)282 / -23.125$14,700.00
    T68C.T. Pan (+5500)282 / -23.125$14,700.00
    T68Thomas Rosenmueller (+35000)282 / -23.125$14,700.00
    T72Victor Perez (+8000)284 / E2.750$14,280.00
    T72Karl Vilips (+12000)284 / E2.750$14,280.00
    74Harry Higgs (+25000)285 / 12.600$14,070.00
    75Vincent Norrman (+10000)286 / 22.500$13,930.00
    T76David Lipsky (+30000)287 / 32.350$13,720.00
    T76Riley Lewis (+100000)287 / 3n/a (non-member)$13,720.00

