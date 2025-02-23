Points and payouts: Brian Campbell banks $1.26M, 500 FedExCup points at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
It took four years, but we finally were treated to a standoff at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, only in this version there was a definitive champion.
Brian Campbell and Aldrich Potgieter stared at each other all weekend at Vidanta Vallarta until Campbell emerged with the victory on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff, the first one needed in the brief history of the tournament as a PGA TOUR stop.
Given that the 31-year-old Campbell never had won in 27 career starts on the PGA TOUR and settled for no better than five second-place finishes in 159 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, it makes a lot of sense how he prevailed on Sunday, for it also could be defined as a road less traveled.
Campbell’s tee ball on the 540-yard, par-5 18th hole was headed out of bounds to the right until it caromed off a tree and into play, albeit 311 yards from the hole. After good placement in the fairway with his second, a deft approach to 43 inches set up the birdie attempt that he buried. Potgieter, who won’t turn 21 until Sept. 13, already had missed his try for birdie from just outside 6 feet.
Unlike Potgieter, a PGA TOUR rookie who was in contention deep into the Farmers Insurance Open where he finished T15 and just +5500 to win the Mexico Open pre-tournament at FanDuel, Campbell was an exceptionally lucrative +25000. (He arrived just 1-for-3 with but a T51 at The American Express.) He easily supplants Nick Taylor as the longest winner of the first eight tournaments of 2025. The Canadian was +11000 pre-tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he captured victory.
Campbell joins WM Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry as a first-time winner this season. With the victory in Mexico, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,260,000. He’s now exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, all for the first time. He’s also now eligible for all five remaining Signature Events and the 2026 edition of The Sentry. His PGA TOUR membership exemption extends through 2027 in the winners category.
Isaiah Salinda was one of five to sign for a field-low, 6-under 65 in the finale, but he was the best of that subset in checking up one stroke outside the playoff. The rookie was +17000 to win.
Tournament favorite Akshay Bhatia (+1600) finished ninth. Jake Knapp was +4000 to defend his first title on the PGA TOUR before sharing 25th place with six others.
The recent winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, Justin Hastings, gave his investors on board at +27000 a bit of a thrill with a T13. Same goes for 2024 U.S. Amateur champ José Luis Ballester Barrio (+40000), who placed T17. And in his third PGA TOUR start, 17-year-old Blades Brown (+27000) cashed for the first time and finished T34 of the 77 who made the cut.
NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Brian Campbell (+25000)
|264 / -20
|500.000
|$1,260,000.00
|2
|Aldrich Potgieter (+5500)
|264 / -20
|300.000
|$763,000.00
|3
|Isaiah Salinda (+17000)
|265 / -19
|190.000
|$483,000.00
|T4
|Aaron Rai (+3300)
|266 / -18
|122.500
|$315,000.00
|T4
|Ben Griffin (+3500)
|266 / -18
|122.500
|$315,000.00
|T6
|Joel Dahmen (+12000)
|267 / -17
|95.000
|$245,000.00
|T6
|Stephan Jaeger (+2500)
|267 / -17
|95.000
|$245,000.00
|8
|Nicolai Højgaard (+4000)
|268 / -16
|85.000
|$218,750.00
|9
|Akshay Bhatia (+1600)
|269 / -15
|80.000
|$204,750.00
|T10
|Ryo Hisatsune (+15000)
|270 / -14
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T10
|Alejandro Tosti (+10000)
|270 / -14
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T10
|Alex Smalley (+4000)
|270 / -14
|70.000
|$176,750.00
|T13
|Danny Walker (+30000)
|271 / -13
|56.250
|$137,083.33
|T13
|Henrik Norlander (+15000)
|271 / -13
|56.250
|$137,083.33
|T13
|Michael Kim (+2500)
|271 / -13
|56.250
|$137,083.33
|T13
|Justin Hastings - a (+27000)
|271 / -13
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T17
|Chan Kim (+8000)
|272 / -12
|44.000
|$99,750.00
|T17
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio - a (+40000)
|272 / -12
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T17
|Ryan Gerard (+8000)
|272 / -12
|44.000
|$99,750.00
|T17
|Greyson Sigg (+6000)
|272 / -12
|44.000
|$99,750.00
|T17
|Joe Highsmith (+8000)
|272 / -12
|44.000
|$99,750.00
|T17
|John Pak (+75000)
|272 / -12
|44.000
|$99,750.00
|T17
|Steven Fisk (+25000)
|272 / -12
|44.000
|$99,750.00
|T17
|Kevin Roy (+7000)
|272 / -12
|44.000
|$99,750.00
|T25
|Kris Ventura (+9000)
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$59,350.00
|T25
|Jeremy Paul (+20000)
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$59,350.00
|T25
|Lanto Griffin (+9000)
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$59,350.00
|T25
|Jake Knapp (+4000)
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$59,350.00
|T25
|Max McGreevy (+12000)
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$59,350.00
|T25
|Ben Kohles (+15000)
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$59,350.00
|T25
|Patrick Rodgers (+2200)
|273 / -11
|31.000
|$59,350.00
|T32
|Takumi Kanaya (+11000)
|274 / -10
|24.250
|$46,900.00
|T32
|Quade Cummins (+15000)
|274 / -10
|24.250
|$46,900.00
|T34
|Rasmus Højgaard (+1800)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Sami Välimäki (+22000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Taylor Moore (+2500)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Rafael Campos (+60000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Niklas Nørgaard (+4000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Aaron Baddeley (+75000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Jacob Bridgeman (+8000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Blades Brown (+27000)
|275 / -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Chandler Phillips (+11000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Chad Ramey (+20000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T34
|Harry Hall (+3000)
|275 / -9
|17.000
|$35,159.09
|T45
|Ben Martin (+17000)
|276 / -8
|10.250
|$24,150.00
|T45
|Hayden Springer (+11000)
|276 / -8
|10.250
|$24,150.00
|T45
|Taylor Montgomery (+25000)
|276 / -8
|10.250
|$24,150.00
|T45
|Kevin Yu (+3500)
|276 / -8
|10.250
|$24,150.00
|T49
|Francesco Molinari (+50000)
|277 / -7
|7.750
|$18,573.33
|T49
|Jesper Svensson (+6000)
|277 / -7
|7.750
|$18,573.33
|T49
|Andrew Putnam (+9000)
|277 / -7
|7.750
|$18,573.33
|T49
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+5500)
|277 / -7
|7.750
|$18,573.33
|T49
|Noah Goodwin (+40000)
|277 / -7
|7.750
|$18,573.33
|T49
|Jonathan Byrd (+75000)
|277 / -7
|7.750
|$18,573.33
|T55
|Ricky Castillo (+11000)
|278 / -6
|5.700
|$16,555.00
|T55
|Frankie Capan III (+10000)
|278 / -6
|5.700
|$16,555.00
|T55
|Scott Piercy (+50000)
|278 / -6
|5.700
|$16,555.00
|T55
|Antoine Rozner (+8000)
|278 / -6
|5.700
|$16,555.00
|T59
|Erik van Rooyen (+6000)
|279 / -5
|4.900
|$15,960.00
|T59
|Sam Ryder (+8000)
|279 / -5
|4.900
|$15,960.00
|T59
|Thriston Lawrence (+12000)
|279 / -5
|4.900
|$15,960.00
|T59
|Adam Svensson (+7500)
|279 / -5
|4.900
|$15,960.00
|T63
|Matt McCarty (+11000)
|280 / -4
|4.300
|$15,540.00
|T63
|Fred Biondi (+100000)
|280 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,540.00
|T65
|Emiliano Grillo (+12000)
|281 / -3
|3.800
|$15,190.00
|T65
|Mason Andersen (+75000)
|281 / -3
|3.800
|$15,190.00
|T65
|Santiago de la Fuente (+75000)
|281 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,190.00
|T68
|Matteo Manassero (+12000)
|282 / -2
|3.125
|$14,700.00
|T68
|Peter Malnati (+75000)
|282 / -2
|3.125
|$14,700.00
|T68
|C.T. Pan (+5500)
|282 / -2
|3.125
|$14,700.00
|T68
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+35000)
|282 / -2
|3.125
|$14,700.00
|T72
|Victor Perez (+8000)
|284 / E
|2.750
|$14,280.00
|T72
|Karl Vilips (+12000)
|284 / E
|2.750
|$14,280.00
|74
|Harry Higgs (+25000)
|285 / 1
|2.600
|$14,070.00
|75
|Vincent Norrman (+10000)
|286 / 2
|2.500
|$13,930.00
|T76
|David Lipsky (+30000)
|287 / 3
|2.350
|$13,720.00
|T76
|Riley Lewis (+100000)
|287 / 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,720.00
