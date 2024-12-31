Benny and the Bets: Justin Thomas leads 'comeback kid' options as opportunity knocks in Maui

With Scheffler gone, an opportunity has well and truly presented itself for the 60 players teeing it up at Kapalua. And the big names have a chance to set the tone early. While Chris Kirk was a 200-1 longshot winner a year ago, this time around I see a return to more of a chalk winner. Prior to Kirk, the highest odds for a winner in the last decade was +3000. I’ll be very surprised if we go outside +5000 this time around.