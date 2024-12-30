Odds Outlook: Former champ Xander Schauffele clear betting favorite at The Sentry

Replacing Scheffler as the favorite at the Plantation Course at Kapalua for the first leg of the 2025 Opening Drive is 2024 Player of the Year runner-up Xander Schauffele (+475). The Californian paces the field of 60 in the first of eight Signature Events in the new year. A winner of two major championships in 2024, Schauffele headlines the list of former champions in the field after having won at Kapalua in 2019. He makes his eighth consecutive start on the island of Maui and has cashed T12 or better in five of his last six at the former pineapple plantation. Ranking second in both Strokes Gained: Total and SG: Tee to Green, the only man who ranks higher is not in the field this week.