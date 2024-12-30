DFS Dish: How Scottie Scheffler’s withdrawal impacts DFS strategy at Kapalua

A two-time Sentry champ who is eager to break a winless drought that dates back to 2022; Thomas came close to winning at the end of 2024 and loves his time in Hawaii.

Im set a tournament record last year for birdies. If he finds a way to limit the squares on the scorecard, he’ll be in the mix.

Wyndham Clark ($8,800):

The former U.S. Open champ is one of the best putters in the field, ranking 19

th

last season on the greens, and he closed last year with a 10-under 63.