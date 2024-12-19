Nick Dunlap named 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

In July, Dunlap added to his historic season with a victory at the Barracuda Championship, becoming the first player in TOUR history to win as an amateur and a professional in the same season. Dunlap, who qualified for his first FedExCup Playoffs at No. 67 in the FedExCup, finished T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and advanced to the BMW Championship. Dunlap finished No. 49 in the FedExCup, qualifying him for the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025 by virtue of finishing among the top 50.