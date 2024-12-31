Sleeper Picks: The Sentry
2 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
We all love a sneaky value bet, even if it means straying beyond the picks for who will win a given tournament.
Here are players to target – that others might not have on their radar – across the major markets for The Sentry, which starts Thursday in Hawaii to kick off the 2025 PGA TOUR season (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).
Outright
Cameron Davis (+11000): Under the guise of starting at the bottom of the odds board and moving up until you find a player who I believe can win, Davis gets the nod here. While his best TOUR form has been in the U.S. summer in the past, Davis is coming from his homeland of Australia, and during the summer there he’s remained in competitive mode. It’s why the likes of Stuart Appleby and Geoff Ogilvy played well here in the past. A rejuvenated spirit from his recent trip – and a previous top 10 at Kapalua – spawn hope.
Top 5
J.T. Poston (+650): In the words of my Golfbet colleague Will Gray: Whenever there is a birdie-fest on the PGA TOUR, you should always look to the Postman to deliver… well, it’s something like that. The point he's making is when the scores get deep and birdies are plenty, Poston is the type of player who invariably finds himself in the mix. It helps that he was T5 here last year as well so we know he can get it done. Rob Bolton also sneaks Poston into his Power Rankings.
Top 10
Matt McCarty (+550): Sure, this might be his first trip to the island in a competitive sense. But McCarty’s star rose so rapidly, from a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to PGA TOUR winner at the Black Desert Championship, that thinking he can’t be a contender on his maiden voyage to The Sentry would be closed-minded. He led the KFT in both scoring average and putting average, so going low won’t scare him.
Top 20
Brian Harman (+115): In a field of just 60, getting a somewhat recent major champion at plus-money to finish in the top third seems like a nice conservative sleeper play. Harman has played the tournament four times prior, all of which finished inside the top 20 (one those was a 34-man field), including twice in the top five. He was T5 just a year ago.
Sepp Straka (+160): Chasing a little more juice in the market, we can look to the European Ryder Cupper who finished T21-T12 in his last two starts in Maui. As things heat up for a return to Team Europe, Straka will be hoping to maintain relevance all season long. He averaged 19.5 under par in his two trips and has no problems getting involved in a birdie binge.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.