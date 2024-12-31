Sleeper Picks: The Sentry

J.T. Poston (+650): In the words of my Golfbet colleague Will Gray: Whenever there is a birdie-fest on the PGA TOUR, you should always look to the Postman to deliver… well, it’s something like that. The point he's making is when the scores get deep and birdies are plenty, Poston is the type of player who invariably finds himself in the mix. It helps that he was T5 here last year as well so we know he can get it done. Rob Bolton also sneaks Poston into his Power Rankings.