Prop Farm: Could another first-time winner be crowned in Napa?

Maverick McNealy. Another California native who finished runner-up here in Napa in 2021 and at nearby Pebble Beach in that same year. I took a shot with Eric Cole who was fourth here last year, and also has faired well at Pebble, finishing 14th and 15th the last two seasons. I played Chan Kim, who is a PGA TOUR rookie. Having won eight times on the Japan Tour and twice last year on the Korn Ferry Tour, Kim is off to a great start in 2024. He’s finished inside the top 12 three times in his last five starts. Finally, I took a stab with another longer shot and another TOUR rookie, Jacob Bridgeman.