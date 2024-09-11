Bolton: Fresh faces offer options at FedExCup Fall kickoff

Neal Shipley (+260 = Top 20) … Because I referenced him for the same bet endorsing Chad Ramey in Sleepers, it’s only fitting that Shipley receives his own breakdown here. The non-member is burning the sixth of seven allotted sponsor exemptions at the Procore, so unless he achieves Special Temporary Membership in two starts, he’ll need a top 10 or open qualifying to crash into subsequent fields. With his equivalent FedExCup points thus far, he’d slot 169th among members, so chasing the non-member top 125 category for a 2025 PGA TOUR card also will require some work. But he’s built for it. He’s been fearless since delivering as the low amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open this year. In limited sample sizes, his metrics are significantly better than the alternatives, so his game has transitioned seamlessly from his days at Ohio State University.