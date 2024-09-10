Mark Hubbard (+6000) … As a non-winner on the PGA TOUR, this defies conventional wisdom because there’s been only one breakthrough champion of the Procore Championship in the last five editions – Sahith Theegala last year. The spin is that first-time winners are 1-for-1 since the tournament has launched the new FedExCup Fall. With shifts in the dynamics of membership status for the following season, scheduling and other forces, the tournament is ripe for another coronation. There’s also the reality that Hubbard himself defied the conventional wisdom of requiring the open qualifier to gain entry. That’s because he forgot to register to play. In response to the gaffe, all he did was medal at Yolo Fliers Club with a 7-under 65. He’s cashed six times at Silverado Resort’s North Course, thrice for a top 25, all since 2019. He’s also fared nicely down the coast on the Poa annua of Pebble Beach where he’s also made six cuts, the best of which a T4 early this year. He also noted on Monday that he’ll have considerable support from family and friends this week.