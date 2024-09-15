Points and payouts: Patton Kizzire earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.08m at Procore Championship

Kizzire has forged his craft this season on conditional status for the first time in his career. He arrived at Silverado Resort’s North Course in the same bubble at 132nd in the FedExCup, but he’s now fully exempt as a winner through 2026 and he’s climbed 62 spots to 70th in the current season’s standings. He’s also earned exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.