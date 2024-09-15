PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and payouts: Patton Kizzire earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.08m at Procore Championship

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Not unlike the occasional challenging growing season for grapes in the Napa Valley of California, Patton Kizzire has blended his own memorable vintages inside the ropes with other years that haven’t left a good taste in his mouth. Suffice it to say that he’ll forever reserve a particular fondness for 2024.

    Uncorking the FedExCup Fall at the Procore Championship, Kizzire was by far and the way the best in the field of 144 in posting 20-under 268. He prevailed by five strokes en route to his third PGA TOUR victory, his first since the Sony Open in Hawaii in January of 2018. For this title, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.08 million.

    Kizzire has forged his craft this season on conditional status for the first time in his career. He arrived at Silverado Resort’s North Course in the same bubble at 132nd in the FedExCup, but he’s now fully exempt as a winner through 2026 and he’s climbed 62 spots to 70th in the current season’s standings. He’s also earned exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

    All of that is not too shabby for the 38-year-old who was available at +17500 to win at BetMGM on the night before the tournament started. He’s the longest to take a PGA TOUR title since Davis Riley prevailed at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May at +25000.

    Although only one guy can claim victory, not everyone else necessarily is a loser. For example, David Lipsky (+30000) capitalized on the extended opportunity of the FedExCup Fall and finished alone in second for what is his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR in 105 starts. Like Kizzire, Lipsky also rose 62 slots in the FedExCup where he’s now positioned at 101st.

    Another stroke back and alone in third was Patrick Fishburn, who was just +6600 to win thanks to respective finishes of 15th, 3rd and T6 across a three-week stretch in July. Incidentally, I touted him for a Top 5 in Sleepers for the Procore at +1100. He’s the fifth to deliver on that bet in Sleepers this season.

    Sahith Theegala was not only the defending champion at Silverado but also the favorite at +1100. He checked up eight strokes back of Kizzire and in a five-way share of seventh place. It’s the best finish by a defending champ since Rory McIlroy was among six to tie for fourth at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Elsewhere, two-time Procore champion Max Homa (+2000) missed the cut by two strokes. The six in the field headed to the Presidents Cup next week were led by Mackenzie Hughes (+4500), who finished in a three-way T4.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Patton Kizzire (+17500)268/ -20500.000$1,080,000.00
    2David Lipsky (+30000)273/ -15300.000$654,000.00
    3Patrick Fishburn (+6600)274/ -14190.000$414,000.00
    T4Ben Silverman (+10000)275/ -13115.000$252,500.00
    T4Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)275/ -13115.000$252,500.00
    T4Greyson Sigg (+22500)275/ -13115.000$252,500.00
    T7Tom Hoge (+3500)276/ -12n/a (Top 50)$176,100.00
    T7Austin Smotherman (+30000)276/ -1280.000$176,100.00
    T7Justin Lower (+9000)276/ -1280.000$176,100.00
    T7Sahith Theegala (+1100)276/ -12n/a (Top 50)$176,100.00
    T7Corey Conners (+1400)276/ -12n/a (Top 50)$176,100.00
    12Keith Mitchell (+3300)278/ -1065.000$139,500.00
    T13Wesley Bryan (+40000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Rafael Campos (+40000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Adam Svensson (+5000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Neal Shipley (+8000)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$86,515.38
    T13Chandler Phillips (+10000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Lucas Glover (+9000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Zac Blair (+10000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Kevin Tway (+22500)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13John Keefer (+8000)279/ -9n/a (non-member)$86,515.38
    T13Matt Kuchar (+5500)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Brandon Wu (+30000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Joe Highsmith (+17500)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T13Wilson Furr (+50000)279/ -947.115$86,515.38
    T26Charley Hoffman (+9000)280/ -830.250$43,800.00
    T26Kevin Chappell (+22500)280/ -830.250$43,800.00
    T26Brandt Snedeker (+50000)280/ -830.250$43,800.00
    T26Garrick Higgo (+22500)280/ -830.250$43,800.00
    T26J.J. Spaun (+3000)280/ -830.250$43,800.00
    T26Chan Kim (+5000)280/ -830.250$43,800.00
    T32Jhonattan Vegas (+5000)281/ -722.300$34,260.00
    T32Min Woo Lee (+2500)281/ -722.300$34,260.00
    T32Webb Simpson (+10000)281/ -722.300$34,260.00
    T32Bud Cauley (+17500)281/ -722.300$34,260.00
    T32Chez Reavie (+22500)281/ -722.300$34,260.00
    T37Patrick Rodgers (+4000)282/ -616.000$26,100.00
    T37Rico Hoey (+6600)282/ -616.000$26,100.00
    T37Justin Suh (+10000)282/ -616.000$26,100.00
    T37Blaine Hale, Jr. (+75000)282/ -616.000$26,100.00
    T37Sam Stevens (+6600)282/ -616.000$26,100.00
    T37Roger Sloan (+17500)282/ -616.000$26,100.00
    T37Sangmoon Bae (+50000)282/ -616.000$26,100.00
    T44Brendon Todd (+3300)283/ -511.167$20,100.00
    T44Andrew Putnam (+6600)283/ -511.167$20,100.00
    T44David Skinns (+15000)283/ -511.167$20,100.00
    T47Tom Whitney (+75000)284/ -49.500$16,780.00
    T47Doug Ghim (+5000)284/ -49.500$16,780.00
    T47Martin Laird (+22500)284/ -49.500$16,780.00
    T50Joel Dahmen (+12500)285/ -36.863$14,562.86
    T50J.B. Holmes (+150000)285/ -36.863$14,562.86
    T50Nick Hardy (+15000)285/ -36.863$14,562.86
    T50Aaron Baddeley (+22500)285/ -36.863$14,562.86
    T50Tom Johnson (+100000)285/ -3n/a (non-member)$14,562.86
    T50Chesson Hadley (+12500)285/ -36.863$14,562.86
    T50Luke Clanton (+2500)285/ -3n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T50Michael Thorbjornsen (+6600)285/ -36.863$14,562.86
    T58Matti Schmid (+6600)286/ -25.200$13,740.00
    T58Chad Ramey (+12500)286/ -25.200$13,740.00
    T58Pierceson Coody (+10000)286/ -25.200$13,740.00
    T61Lanto Griffin (+15000)287/ -14.600$13,380.00
    T61Josh Teater (+100000)287/ -14.600$13,380.00
    T61Henrik Norlander (+12500)287/ -14.600$13,380.00
    T64Kevin Dougherty (+22500)290/ 24.100$13,080.00
    T64Ben Kohles (+10000)290/ 24.100$13,080.00

    September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.