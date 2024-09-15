Points and payouts: Patton Kizzire earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.08m at Procore Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Not unlike the occasional challenging growing season for grapes in the Napa Valley of California, Patton Kizzire has blended his own memorable vintages inside the ropes with other years that haven’t left a good taste in his mouth. Suffice it to say that he’ll forever reserve a particular fondness for 2024.
Uncorking the FedExCup Fall at the Procore Championship, Kizzire was by far and the way the best in the field of 144 in posting 20-under 268. He prevailed by five strokes en route to his third PGA TOUR victory, his first since the Sony Open in Hawaii in January of 2018. For this title, he collects 500 FedExCup points and $1.08 million.
Kizzire has forged his craft this season on conditional status for the first time in his career. He arrived at Silverado Resort’s North Course in the same bubble at 132nd in the FedExCup, but he’s now fully exempt as a winner through 2026 and he’s climbed 62 spots to 70th in the current season’s standings. He’s also earned exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.
All of that is not too shabby for the 38-year-old who was available at +17500 to win at BetMGM on the night before the tournament started. He’s the longest to take a PGA TOUR title since Davis Riley prevailed at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May at +25000.
Although only one guy can claim victory, not everyone else necessarily is a loser. For example, David Lipsky (+30000) capitalized on the extended opportunity of the FedExCup Fall and finished alone in second for what is his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR in 105 starts. Like Kizzire, Lipsky also rose 62 slots in the FedExCup where he’s now positioned at 101st.
Another stroke back and alone in third was Patrick Fishburn, who was just +6600 to win thanks to respective finishes of 15th, 3rd and T6 across a three-week stretch in July. Incidentally, I touted him for a Top 5 in Sleepers for the Procore at +1100. He’s the fifth to deliver on that bet in Sleepers this season.
Sahith Theegala was not only the defending champion at Silverado but also the favorite at +1100. He checked up eight strokes back of Kizzire and in a five-way share of seventh place. It’s the best finish by a defending champ since Rory McIlroy was among six to tie for fourth at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Elsewhere, two-time Procore champion Max Homa (+2000) missed the cut by two strokes. The six in the field headed to the Presidents Cup next week were led by Mackenzie Hughes (+4500), who finished in a three-way T4.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Patton Kizzire (+17500)
|268/ -20
|500.000
|$1,080,000.00
|2
|David Lipsky (+30000)
|273/ -15
|300.000
|$654,000.00
|3
|Patrick Fishburn (+6600)
|274/ -14
|190.000
|$414,000.00
|T4
|Ben Silverman (+10000)
|275/ -13
|115.000
|$252,500.00
|T4
|Mackenzie Hughes (+4500)
|275/ -13
|115.000
|$252,500.00
|T4
|Greyson Sigg (+22500)
|275/ -13
|115.000
|$252,500.00
|T7
|Tom Hoge (+3500)
|276/ -12
|n/a (Top 50)
|$176,100.00
|T7
|Austin Smotherman (+30000)
|276/ -12
|80.000
|$176,100.00
|T7
|Justin Lower (+9000)
|276/ -12
|80.000
|$176,100.00
|T7
|Sahith Theegala (+1100)
|276/ -12
|n/a (Top 50)
|$176,100.00
|T7
|Corey Conners (+1400)
|276/ -12
|n/a (Top 50)
|$176,100.00
|12
|Keith Mitchell (+3300)
|278/ -10
|65.000
|$139,500.00
|T13
|Wesley Bryan (+40000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Rafael Campos (+40000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Adam Svensson (+5000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Neal Shipley (+8000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Chandler Phillips (+10000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Lucas Glover (+9000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Zac Blair (+10000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Kevin Tway (+22500)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|John Keefer (+8000)
|279/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Matt Kuchar (+5500)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Brandon Wu (+30000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Joe Highsmith (+17500)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T13
|Wilson Furr (+50000)
|279/ -9
|47.115
|$86,515.38
|T26
|Charley Hoffman (+9000)
|280/ -8
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T26
|Kevin Chappell (+22500)
|280/ -8
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T26
|Brandt Snedeker (+50000)
|280/ -8
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T26
|Garrick Higgo (+22500)
|280/ -8
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T26
|J.J. Spaun (+3000)
|280/ -8
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T26
|Chan Kim (+5000)
|280/ -8
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T32
|Jhonattan Vegas (+5000)
|281/ -7
|22.300
|$34,260.00
|T32
|Min Woo Lee (+2500)
|281/ -7
|22.300
|$34,260.00
|T32
|Webb Simpson (+10000)
|281/ -7
|22.300
|$34,260.00
|T32
|Bud Cauley (+17500)
|281/ -7
|22.300
|$34,260.00
|T32
|Chez Reavie (+22500)
|281/ -7
|22.300
|$34,260.00
|T37
|Patrick Rodgers (+4000)
|282/ -6
|16.000
|$26,100.00
|T37
|Rico Hoey (+6600)
|282/ -6
|16.000
|$26,100.00
|T37
|Justin Suh (+10000)
|282/ -6
|16.000
|$26,100.00
|T37
|Blaine Hale, Jr. (+75000)
|282/ -6
|16.000
|$26,100.00
|T37
|Sam Stevens (+6600)
|282/ -6
|16.000
|$26,100.00
|T37
|Roger Sloan (+17500)
|282/ -6
|16.000
|$26,100.00
|T37
|Sangmoon Bae (+50000)
|282/ -6
|16.000
|$26,100.00
|T44
|Brendon Todd (+3300)
|283/ -5
|11.167
|$20,100.00
|T44
|Andrew Putnam (+6600)
|283/ -5
|11.167
|$20,100.00
|T44
|David Skinns (+15000)
|283/ -5
|11.167
|$20,100.00
|T47
|Tom Whitney (+75000)
|284/ -4
|9.500
|$16,780.00
|T47
|Doug Ghim (+5000)
|284/ -4
|9.500
|$16,780.00
|T47
|Martin Laird (+22500)
|284/ -4
|9.500
|$16,780.00
|T50
|Joel Dahmen (+12500)
|285/ -3
|6.863
|$14,562.86
|T50
|J.B. Holmes (+150000)
|285/ -3
|6.863
|$14,562.86
|T50
|Nick Hardy (+15000)
|285/ -3
|6.863
|$14,562.86
|T50
|Aaron Baddeley (+22500)
|285/ -3
|6.863
|$14,562.86
|T50
|Tom Johnson (+100000)
|285/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,562.86
|T50
|Chesson Hadley (+12500)
|285/ -3
|6.863
|$14,562.86
|T50
|Luke Clanton (+2500)
|285/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T50
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+6600)
|285/ -3
|6.863
|$14,562.86
|T58
|Matti Schmid (+6600)
|286/ -2
|5.200
|$13,740.00
|T58
|Chad Ramey (+12500)
|286/ -2
|5.200
|$13,740.00
|T58
|Pierceson Coody (+10000)
|286/ -2
|5.200
|$13,740.00
|T61
|Lanto Griffin (+15000)
|287/ -1
|4.600
|$13,380.00
|T61
|Josh Teater (+100000)
|287/ -1
|4.600
|$13,380.00
|T61
|Henrik Norlander (+12500)
|287/ -1
|4.600
|$13,380.00
|T64
|Kevin Dougherty (+22500)
|290/ 2
|4.100
|$13,080.00
|T64
|Ben Kohles (+10000)
|290/ 2
|4.100
|$13,080.00
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.