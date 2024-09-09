DFS Dish: Avoiding top tier at Procore Championship could be recipe for success in wine country

Max Homa ($10,000) floats easily to the top of this list. The two-time winner tried to make it three in a row in September 2023 but shared seventh, his fourth top-10 since 2016 in California wine country. His last top-10 and top-20 payday on TOUR was in early May at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow. Named a captain’s pick to the Presidents Cup team, he should be on plenty of rosters this week on a course he loves. The third choice this week on the board at DraftKings, investors will pay to break him out of his current slump.