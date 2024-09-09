DFS Dish: Avoiding top tier at Procore Championship could be recipe for success in wine country
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Big names are present for the start of the FedExCup Fall at the Procore Championship in Napa, California, but don’t be afraid to leave them out of your DFS lineups.
The North Course at Silverado Resort & Spa plays host as it has since 2014. Now at 7,123 yards, it’s the first Bentgrass/Poa annua greens and surrounds combo since the 3M Open in late July.
Sahith Theegala matched the tournament scoring record at Silverado Resort, by posting 21-under last September and picked up his first TOUR victory by defeating S.H. Kim by two shots. He leads the betting markets with fellow Presidents Cup teammates Wyndham Clark and Max Homa also prominent.
But will they be fully invested in Napa or have half a mind elsewhere in Canada? There are plenty of reasons (see below) to still consider the chalk at the top but if the wandering mind concerns you, the options abound in the mid and low tiers.
DraftKings – Top of the board
Sahith Theegala ($10,600): Any concerns over a wrist injury were easily wiped away after he finished third at the TOUR Championship. Defending for the first time is rarely easy, but after turning East Lake into pudding with 29 birdies, the Californian native should be full of confidence on a course where he cashed T6 and T14 and picked up his only win on TOUR.
Wyndham Clark ($10,400): The Denver man tunes up this week for the Presidents Cup chasing T14 or better for the eighth time in his last nine starts on TOUR. Silverado’s North Course has not been a happy hunting ground previously with T30 being his best result from five visits. Without the pressure of a hometown crowd or chasing down Scottie Scheffler, I would expect a big week.
Overvalued or undervalued
Max Homa ($10,000) floats easily to the top of this list. The two-time winner tried to make it three in a row in September 2023 but shared seventh, his fourth top-10 since 2016 in California wine country. His last top-10 and top-20 payday on TOUR was in early May at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow. Named a captain’s pick to the Presidents Cup team, he should be on plenty of rosters this week on a course he loves. The third choice this week on the board at DraftKings, investors will pay to break him out of his current slump.
Needing a big finish to the 2024 regular season, Matt Kuchar ($7,900) played in the final group at the 3M Open in late July and shared third. The following week in the last regular season event, the Wyndham Championship, he sat in a share of third heading into the final round. Unable to close the deal, he’s playing excellent golf and returns to a course where he’s finished T7 and T12 in his last two visits.
Makers or breakers
Corey Conners ($9,800) should be on this list every week where the fairways are tight, only 20 yards wide on average this week, and greens aren’t overwhelmingly large (5,400 square feet). Freshly assigned to the Presidents Cup team, repaying his captain’s faith starts with a big week this week on a course that fits his skill set.
Maverick McNealy ($9,400) pushed Homa to the limit in September 2021, before ultimately falling a shot short of a playoff. Looking to continue the streak of winners from the state of California to three champions in a row and five of the last seven, the Stanford man who grew up playing Pebble Beach will be on a familiar footing in Napa Valley. The last time Bent/Poa greens featured on TOUR (3M Open), he finished T3.
Brendon Todd ($9,100) presents a big roster number, but an accurate driver on a short, tight layout fits his profile. Playing the weekend in his last five events, T12 is the best payday twice, but he was T6 in 2023 and T9 in 2022 and has posted T26 or better in four of five starts.
J.J. Spaun ($9,000) picked up three top-10 paydays in his last six starts, including T3 at Wyndham and T9 at the 3M Open in two final events of the regular season. Finishing at No. 98 on the points list, he did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, but his results paint a different picture heading into the FedExCup Fall.
Only missing the cut four times from 22 events in 2024, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes ($8,100) played his way onto the radar of Mike Weir and received a captain’s pick for Royal Montreal. Picking up top-10 paychecks on three difficult layouts, the two-time winner on TOUR has no problem grinding on and around the greens and has cashed four times from six visits to Wine Country.
Justin Lower ($7,400) was the 54-hole leader in 2022 but could not hold off Homa and previous Masters champion Danny Willett before sharing fourth place. Making the weekend in his last five starts on TOUR, he’s not entering this week searching to find form.
Charley Hoffman ($7,400) will try to match Stewart Cink as the oldest winner at Silverado. The 47-year-old Southern California native used his one-time lifetime earnings exemption to easily slot inside the top 125 at No. 80. The runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open last February posted T8 at the Barracuda Championship in late July and T12 at Wyndham in early August.
Patton Kizzire ($6,900) shared eighth at the Barracuda Championship last July and continued his three-month run of all-or-nothing results. The runner-up on debut here in 2016 blows just as hot and cool in Napa Valley.
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests.
- Maverick McNealy ($9,400)
- Brendon Todd ($9,100)
- J.J. Spaun ($9,000)
- Matt Kuchar ($7,900)
- Charley Hoffman ($7,400)
- Patton Kizzire ($6,900)
