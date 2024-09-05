PGA TOUR celebrates start of Responsible Gaming Education Month

Don’t chase losses: A clinician at Birches Health has stated that chasing losses is the behavior that they have seen most frequently in individuals with gambling addiction. As mentioned above, this generally involves betting more – additional bets and/or larger amounts – in an attempt to win back what had been lost.

Bankroll management: Your “bankroll” can be thought of as a betting budget and needs to be an amount that you can lose entirely without it impacting your financial well-being.

View sports betting as paid entertainment: Statistically, you are likely to lose money in the long term when sports betting. Therefore, it’s wise to approach it as an entertainment expense, similar to going to the movies or attending a sporting event. If you end up winning, it can be a pleasant surprise, but winning wagers should never be something you are depending on financially.